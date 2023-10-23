Sam Mitchell will again link up with Ange Postecoglou on an off-season trip to the UK

Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell and (inset) Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou

HAWTHORN coach Sam Mitchell will spend this week with English Premier League club Tottenham as he embarks on his off-season.

Fresh off a busy trade period for the club, the Hawks coach and former captain has travelled to London to develop his coaching credentials.

Tottenham has had magic start to the 2023-24 season under new manager, Australian Ange Postecoglou, and could jump to the top of the table with a win over Fulham on Tuesday.

Mitchell and Hawks assistant Adrian Hickmott are in England and will be with the club throughout this week, meeting with various staff members and different departments within the club as part of their professional growth.

Sam Mitchell with Tottenham academy goalkeeping coach Chris Day in 2019. Picture: Tottenham Hotspur FC

It isn't the first time Mitchell has looked Postecoglou's way in his search for new ways, ideas and information.

Over last off-season, the four-time premiership star visited Scottish football giants Celtic, where he observed Postecoglou before the former Socceroos manager got the Spurs job in June.

Mitchell then spent several days with Spurs in Perth in July when they were in Australia as part of a pre-season exhibition tour.

Mitchell, who has coached the Hawks for two seasons, also visited Tottenham at the end of the 2019 season, after his first year back on the Hawks' coaching panel.

Sam Mitchell watches a Tottenham U18 game in 2019. Picture: Tottenham Hotspur FC

That year he spent time inside the club's academy program, watching training planning and how resources are allocated for players in the sports science, medical and coaching areas.

Tottenham have enjoyed an unbeaten start under Postecoglou, with 'Big Ange' quickly winning over the club's supporter base.

The Hawks last week had a frenetic finish to the trade period, bringing in Jack Ginnivan, Mabior Chol, Jack Gunston and Massimo D'Ambrosio with last-day deals and trading out Jacob Koschitzke and Brandon Ryan.