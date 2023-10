Alastair Clarkson speaks to his players during North Melbourne's clash with Gold Coast in round 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- The impact of the brutal list cull on North Melbourne's 2024 hopes

- Age profile at Arden Street is 'a massive issue' with only five players over 25

- Big tick for new assistant coaches at North and Bulldogs

- Why it was 'a good thing' for Dogs to miss finals

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.