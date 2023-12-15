PORT Adelaide defender Dan Houston's monster kick against Essendon in round 16 this year proved to be the only match-winning goal after the siren in 2023.
Houston's launch sunk the Bombers by four points at the MCG, settling what was a memorable clash.
With only one winning goal after the siren coming in 2023, it marked the fewest such kicks since 2016, when Sam Lloyd secured a win for Richmond over Sydney.
The previous two years had seen three such kicks, while there were two in each of 2018 and 2020 after none in 2019.
Essendon's long wait for a winning goal after the siren goes on.
The Bombers last had such a win in 1913, when Jimmy Gordon saw Essendon past University.
The club with the most goals to win after the siren is Geelong, which has seen eight such successes, including four since 2002.
The most recent of those was Gary Rohan's winner against the Western Bulldogs in round 14, 2021.
Most goals to win after the siren
8 – Geelong
6 – Sydney/South Melbourne
5 – Richmond
4 – Carlton, Fremantle, North Melbourne, Port Adelaide
3 – Hawthorn, St Kilda, West Coast
2 – Adelaide, Brisbane, Collingwood, Gold Coast, Western Bulldogs/Footscray
1 – Essendon, Melbourne
0 – Greater Western Sydney
Most recent win
Jordan Dawson v Port Adelaide, round 3, 2022
Most recent loss
Chris Tarrant v Collingwood, round 7, 2003
Most recent win
Zac Bailey v Collingwood, round 3, 2021
Most recent loss
Barry Hall v Sydney, round 3, 2005
Most recent win
Jack Newnes v Fremantle, round 12, 2020
Most recent loss
Robbie Gray v Port Adelaide, round 7, 2020
Most recent win
Jamie Elliott v Essendon, round 19, 2022
Most recent loss
Zac Bailey v Brisbane, round 3, 2021
Most recent win
Jimmy Gordon v University, round 16, 1913
Most recent loss
Dan Houston v Port Adelaide, round 16, 2023
Most recent win
David Mundy v Richmond, round 8, 2017
Most recent loss
Jack Newnes v Carlton, round 12, 2020
Most recent win
Gary Rohan v Western Bulldogs, round 14, 2021
Most recent loss
Max Gawn v Melbourne, round 23, 2021
Most recent win
Noah Anderson v Richmond, round 17, 2022
Most recent loss
Nil
Yet to have a game decided by a goal after the siren
Most recent win
Ben Dixon v Carlton, round 17, 2001
Most recent loss
Tom Hawkins v Geelong, round 19, 2012
Most recent win
Max Gawn v Geelong, round 23, 2021
Most recent loss
Zach Tuohy v Geelong, round 18, 2018
Most recent win
Alastair Clarkson v Melbourne, round 15, 1987
Most recent loss
Nic Naitanui v West Coast, round 8, 2013
Most recent win
Dan Houston v Essendon, round 16, 2023
Most recent loss
Jordan Dawson v Adelaide, round 3, 2022
Most recent win
Sam Lloyd v Sydney, round 8, 2016
Most recent loss
Noah Anderson v Gold Coast, round 17, 2022
Most recent win
Barry Hall v Hawthorn, round 22, 2001
Most recent loss
Justin Longmuir v Fremantle, round 21, 2005
Most recent win
Gary Rohan v Essendon, round 14, 2017
Most recent loss
Sam Lloyd v Richmond, round 8, 2016
Most recent win
Jeremy McGovern v Port Adelaide, round 21, 2018
Most recent loss
Nil
Most recent win
Alan Stoneham v Fitzroy, round 21, 1976
Most recent loss
Gary Rohan v Geelong, round 14, 2021