Check out the last time your club won, and lost, with a goal after the siren

Dan Houston, Jamie Elliott and Sam Lloyd. Pictures: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide defender Dan Houston's monster kick against Essendon in round 16 this year proved to be the only match-winning goal after the siren in 2023.

Houston's launch sunk the Bombers by four points at the MCG, settling what was a memorable clash.

With only one winning goal after the siren coming in 2023, it marked the fewest such kicks since 2016, when Sam Lloyd secured a win for Richmond over Sydney.

The previous two years had seen three such kicks, while there were two in each of 2018 and 2020 after none in 2019.

Essendon's long wait for a winning goal after the siren goes on.

The Bombers last had such a win in 1913, when Jimmy Gordon saw Essendon past University.

The club with the most goals to win after the siren is Geelong, which has seen eight such successes, including four since 2002.

The most recent of those was Gary Rohan's winner against the Western Bulldogs in round 14, 2021.

Most goals to win after the siren

8 – Geelong

6 – Sydney/South Melbourne

5 – Richmond

4 – Carlton, Fremantle, North Melbourne, Port Adelaide

3 – Hawthorn, St Kilda, West Coast

2 – Adelaide, Brisbane, Collingwood, Gold Coast, Western Bulldogs/Footscray

1 – Essendon, Melbourne

0 – Greater Western Sydney

Most recent win

Jordan Dawson v Port Adelaide, round 3, 2022

Most recent loss

Chris Tarrant v Collingwood, round 7, 2003

Most recent win

Zac Bailey v Collingwood, round 3, 2021

Most recent loss

Barry Hall v Sydney, round 3, 2005

Most recent win

Jack Newnes v Fremantle, round 12, 2020

Most recent loss

Robbie Gray v Port Adelaide, round 7, 2020

Most recent win

Jamie Elliott v Essendon, round 19, 2022

Most recent loss

Zac Bailey v Brisbane, round 3, 2021

Most recent win

Jimmy Gordon v University, round 16, 1913

Most recent loss

Dan Houston v Port Adelaide, round 16, 2023

Port Adelaide players celebrate Dan Houston's goal after the siren against Essendon in round 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Most recent win

David Mundy v Richmond, round 8, 2017

Most recent loss

Jack Newnes v Carlton, round 12, 2020

Most recent win

Gary Rohan v Western Bulldogs, round 14, 2021

Most recent loss

Max Gawn v Melbourne, round 23, 2021

Most recent win

Noah Anderson v Richmond, round 17, 2022

Most recent loss

Nil

Yet to have a game decided by a goal after the siren

Most recent win

Ben Dixon v Carlton, round 17, 2001

Most recent loss

Tom Hawkins v Geelong, round 19, 2012

Most recent win

Max Gawn v Geelong, round 23, 2021

Most recent loss

Zach Tuohy v Geelong, round 18, 2018

Most recent win

Alastair Clarkson v Melbourne, round 15, 1987

Most recent loss

Nic Naitanui v West Coast, round 8, 2013

Alastair Clarkson in action during North Melbourne's clash against Footscray in round 22, 1993. Picture: AFL Photos

Most recent win

Dan Houston v Essendon, round 16, 2023

Most recent loss

Jordan Dawson v Adelaide, round 3, 2022

Most recent win

Sam Lloyd v Sydney, round 8, 2016

Most recent loss

Noah Anderson v Gold Coast, round 17, 2022

Most recent win

Barry Hall v Hawthorn, round 22, 2001

Most recent loss

Justin Longmuir v Fremantle, round 21, 2005

Barry Hall kicks at goal during St Kilda's clash against Carlton in round five, 2001. Picture: AFL Photos

Most recent win

Gary Rohan v Essendon, round 14, 2017

Most recent loss

Sam Lloyd v Richmond, round 8, 2016

Most recent win

Jeremy McGovern v Port Adelaide, round 21, 2018

Most recent loss

Nil

Most recent win

Alan Stoneham v Fitzroy, round 21, 1976

Most recent loss

Gary Rohan v Geelong, round 14, 2021