PORT Adelaide defender Dan Houston's monster kick against Essendon in round 16 this year proved to be the only match-winning goal after the siren in 2023.

Houston's launch sunk the Bombers by four points at the MCG, settling what was a memorable clash.

With only one winning goal after the siren coming in 2023, it marked the fewest such kicks since 2016, when Sam Lloyd secured a win for Richmond over Sydney.

Was it the best after the siren winner of all time?

The previous two years had seen three such kicks, while there were two in each of 2018 and 2020 after none in 2019.

Essendon's long wait for a winning goal after the siren goes on.

The Bombers last had such a win in 1913, when Jimmy Gordon saw Essendon past University.

The club with the most goals to win after the siren is Geelong, which has seen eight such successes, including four since 2002.

The most recent of those was Gary Rohan's winner against the Western Bulldogs in round 14, 2021.

Every club's most recent after the siren winner

From Dan Houston to the Bombers in 1913, here are your club's most recent goal to win after the siren

Most goals to win after the siren

8 – Geelong
6 – Sydney/South Melbourne
5 – Richmond
4 – Carlton, Fremantle, North Melbourne, Port Adelaide
3 – Hawthorn, St Kilda, West Coast
2 – Adelaide, Brisbane, Collingwood, Gold Coast, Western Bulldogs/Footscray
1 – Essendon, Melbourne
0 – Greater Western Sydney

Most recent win
Jordan Dawson v Port Adelaide, round 3, 2022

Most recent loss
Chris Tarrant v Collingwood, round 7, 2003

Dawson's bender wins it for the Crows

Jordan Dawson stepped up to the plate and slotted through this incredible set shot to give his side their first win of the season

Most recent win
Zac Bailey v Collingwood, round 3, 2021

Most recent loss
Barry Hall v Sydney, round 3, 2005

Lions come running after snatching victory after the final siren

Zac Bailey kicks a set shot after the siren to give Brisbane a one-point win

Most recent win
Jack Newnes v Fremantle, round 12, 2020

Most recent loss
Robbie Gray v Port Adelaide, round 7, 2020

Jaw-dropping shot after siren seals Carlton win

Blues recruit Jack Newnes couldn't have struck the footy any more sweetly to give his side the victory

Most recent win
Jamie Elliott v Essendon, round 19, 2022

Most recent loss
Zac Bailey v Brisbane, round 3, 2021

Elliott's incredible match-winner after siren stuns 'G

Jamie Elliott converts an unbelievable kick after the final siren to snatch another stunning victory for the Pies

Most recent win
Jimmy Gordon v University, round 16, 1913

Most recent loss
Dan Houston v Port Adelaide, round 16, 2023

Port Adelaide players celebrate Dan Houston's goal after the siren against Essendon in round 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Most recent win
David Mundy v Richmond, round 8, 2017

Most recent loss
Jack Newnes v Carlton, round 12, 2020

Mundy sinks Tigers after the siren

Fremantle's David Mundy marks with seconds remaining and drills the match-winner after the siren

Most recent win
Gary Rohan v Western Bulldogs, round 14, 2021

Most recent loss
Max Gawn v Melbourne, round 23, 2021

Absolute scenes as Rohan wins it after siren

Watch the incredible moment Gary Rohan wins the game for Geelong after the siren

Most recent win
Noah Anderson v Richmond, round 17, 2022

Most recent loss
Nil

Anderson's match-winner seals the deal

Noah Anderson nailed this after-the-siren kick to give his Suns a memorable victory

Yet to have a game decided by a goal after the siren

Most recent win
Ben Dixon v Carlton, round 17, 2001

Most recent loss
Tom Hawkins v Geelong, round 19, 2012

03:59

Last Two Mins: Haw v Carl, 2001 - Dixon's elation after the siren

Ben Dixon with a strong mark and one of the more iconic goals in recent memory at the MCG in Round 17, 2001

Most recent win
Max Gawn v Geelong, round 23, 2021

Most recent loss
Zach Tuohy v Geelong, round 18, 2018

02:03

Incredible scenes as Gawn wins it after siren

Max Gawn snatches the minor premiership for the Demons in the most amazing circumstances

Most recent win
Alastair Clarkson v Melbourne, round 15, 1987

Most recent loss
Nic Naitanui v West Coast, round 8, 2013

Alastair Clarkson in action during North Melbourne's clash against Footscray in round 22, 1993. Picture: AFL Photos

Most recent win
Dan Houston v Essendon, round 16, 2023

Most recent loss
Jordan Dawson v Adelaide, round 3, 2022

Houston's extraordinary heave wins it after siren

Dan Houston takes on the responsibility and delivers the match-wining goal at the death in remarkable fashion

Most recent win
Sam Lloyd v Sydney, round 8, 2016

Most recent loss
Noah Anderson v Gold Coast, round 17, 2022

The sealer: Lloyd ends Tiger misery after siren

Sam Lioyd lives every kids dream and kicks the match-winning goal after the siren to defeat the Swans

Most recent win
Barry Hall v Hawthorn, round 22, 2001

Most recent loss
Justin Longmuir v Fremantle, round 21, 2005

Barry Hall kicks at goal during St Kilda's clash against Carlton in round five, 2001. Picture: AFL Photos

Most recent win
Gary Rohan v Essendon, round 14, 2017

Most recent loss
Sam Lloyd v Richmond, round 8, 2016

Watch the last two minutes: Syd v Ess

An incredible finish at the SCG

Most recent win
Jeremy McGovern v Port Adelaide, round 21, 2018

Most recent loss
Nil

McGovern nails the winning goal

Jeremy McGovern marks then kicks the goal to hand West Coast the win

Most recent win
Alan Stoneham v Fitzroy, round 21, 1976

Most recent loss
Gary Rohan v Geelong, round 14, 2021

Gary Rohan celebrates following his after-the-siren goal during the round 14 clash between Geelong and the Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium on June 18, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos