Simon Goodwin at Melbourne training on September 10, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- The ‘strong’ public statement from the Demons on Tuesday

- Can the Dees address the ‘ongoing’ behaviour issues at the club?

- Did the Tribunal get it right on Bulldog's crunching tackle?

- A $1 million game of footy looms next week

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.