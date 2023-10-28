The returned Hawk is one of more than 20 players since 2000 to return to their old clubs. Check out the list

Jack Gunston celebrates a goal during Hawthorn's clash with Brisbane in a pre-season game in 2014. Picture: AFL Photos

JACK Gunston's move back to Hawthorn might seem like a rarity, but he's joined a club that has more members than you might think.

Just 12 months on from leaving the Hawks, Gunston found his way back to Waverley Park during the recent Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period and in doing so, joined the 'Players Who Returned to Their Original Club After Playing Elsewhere' Club.

Well, sort of.

While he's long been associated with the brown and gold, Gunston didn't actually begin his career at the Hawks.

He was originally drafted to Adelaide where he played 14 games across two seasons before landing at Hawthorn at the end of 2011.

Jack Gunston at Adelaide training in January 2010. Picture: AFL Photos

But after three premierships, an All-Australian honour and a club champion award with the Hawks, Gunston made the move north, signing with the Lions as an unrestricted free agent for the 2023 season.

The 32-year-old has returned to the Hawks' nest a year later and in doing so, becomes the 22nd player who finished their career since 2000 to join the not-so-exclusive club.

Liam Jones found his way into the unique group at the end of last season when he signed with the Western Bulldogs as an unrestricted free agent.

He began his career at the Dogs, but after 66 games in six seasons he was traded to Carlton in exchange for pick No.46 (which was used to draft Caleb Daniel).

He clocked up 95 games in seven seasons at the Blues before sitting out 2022 under the League's COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

Liam Jones (right) spoils Mitch Hannan during Carlton's clash with the Western Bulldogs in round eight, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Gunston and Jones are now part of a surprisingly illustrious group that includes the likes of Eddie Betts (Carlton, Adelaide, Carlton), Gary Ablett jnr (Geelong, Gold Coast, Geelong) and Paul Salmon (Essendon, Hawthorn, Essendon).

Fremantle might be hoping history repeats itself with the bevy of players that have left the club in recent times, with the Dockers involved in more of these scenarios than any club over the past 23 years.

Adam McPhee, Peter Bell, Heath Black and Brad Wira have all returned to the club after going elsewhere.

Peter Bell and Josh Carr in action during Fremantle's clash with North Melbourne in round 15, 2007. Picture: AFL Photos

But, the Dockers' association doesn't end there, with the club being the middle stop for three other players on the list – Trent Croad, Josh Carr and Chris Tarrant.

Here's a quick rundown of players who returned to their original clubs after a stint elsewhere.

GARY ABLETT JNR

Geelong (2002-10), Gold Coast (2011-17), Geelong (2018-20)

JOHN BARNES

Essendon (1987-1991), Geelong (1992-1999), Essendon (2000-2001)

DAYNE BEAMS

Collingwood (2009-14), Brisbane (2015-18), Collingwood (2019-20)

PETER BELL

Fremantle (1995), North Melbourne (1996-2000), Fremantle (2001-2008)

EDDIE BETTS

Carlton (2005-13), Adelaide (2014-19), Carlton (2020-21)

Gary Ablett and Eddie Betts in action during Geelong's clash with Adelaide in round 17, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

HEATH BLACK

Fremantle (1997-2001), St Kilda (2002-2004), Fremantle (2005-2008)

JOSH CARR

Port Adelaide (2000-04), Fremantle (2005-08), Port Adelaide (2009-10)

TRENT CROAD

Hawthorn (1998-2001), Fremantle (2002-03), Hawthorn (2004-08)

Trent Croad in action during Fremantle's clash with West Coast in round 16, 2002. Picture: AFL Photos

JACK GUNSTON

Adelaide (2010-11), Hawthorn (2012-22), Brisbane (2023), Hawthorn (2024-)

CHRIS HEFFERNAN

Essendon (1997-02), Melbourne (2002-05), Essendon (2006-07)

LIAM JONES

Western Bulldogs (2010-14), Carlton (2015-21), Western Bulldogs (2023-)

NATHAN KRAKOUER

Port Adelaide (2007-10), Gold Coast (2011), Port Adelaide (2015-17)

Nathan Krakouer (left) celebrates a goal during Port Adelaide's clash with Melbourne in round 10, 2016. Picture: AFL Photos

AARON LORD

Geelong (1994-96), Hawthorn (1997-2001), Geelong (2002-03)

COREY MCKERNAN

North Melbourne (1993-2001), Carlton (2002-03), North Melbourne (2004)

ADAM McPHEE

Fremantle (2001-02), Essendon (2003-09), Fremantle (2010-12)

Adam McPhee in action during Essendon's clash with Richmond in round eight, 2009. Picture: AFL Photos

BRETT MONTGOMERY

Western Bulldogs (1997-99), Port Adelaide (2000-2005), Western Bulldogs (2006-07)

JUSTIN MURPHY

Richmond (1994-95), Carlton (1996-00), Geelong (2001), Carlton (2002-03), Essendon (2004-05)

DANIEL PRATT

North Melbourne (2002), Brisbane (2003-04), North Melbourne (2005-11)

PAUL SALMON

Essendon (1983-95), Hawthorn (1996-2000), Essendon (2002)

John Barnes and Paul Salmon contest the ruck during Essendon's clash with Hawthorn in a pre-season game in 2000. Picture: AFL Photos

ZAC SMITH

Gold Coast (2011-15), Geelong (2016-19), Gold Coast (2020-21)

CHRIS TARRANT

Collingwood (1998-06), Fremantle (2007-10), Collingwood (2011-12)

BRAD WIRA

Fremantle (1995), Western Bulldogs (1996-98), Fremantle (1999-2001)