JACK Gunston's move back to Hawthorn might seem like a rarity, but he's joined a club that has more members than you might think.
Just 12 months on from leaving the Hawks, Gunston found his way back to Waverley Park during the recent Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period and in doing so, joined the 'Players Who Returned to Their Original Club After Playing Elsewhere' Club.
Well, sort of.
While he's long been associated with the brown and gold, Gunston didn't actually begin his career at the Hawks.
He was originally drafted to Adelaide where he played 14 games across two seasons before landing at Hawthorn at the end of 2011.
But after three premierships, an All-Australian honour and a club champion award with the Hawks, Gunston made the move north, signing with the Lions as an unrestricted free agent for the 2023 season.
The 32-year-old has returned to the Hawks' nest a year later and in doing so, becomes the 22nd player who finished their career since 2000 to join the not-so-exclusive club.
Liam Jones found his way into the unique group at the end of last season when he signed with the Western Bulldogs as an unrestricted free agent.
He began his career at the Dogs, but after 66 games in six seasons he was traded to Carlton in exchange for pick No.46 (which was used to draft Caleb Daniel).
He clocked up 95 games in seven seasons at the Blues before sitting out 2022 under the League's COVID-19 vaccination mandate.
Gunston and Jones are now part of a surprisingly illustrious group that includes the likes of Eddie Betts (Carlton, Adelaide, Carlton), Gary Ablett jnr (Geelong, Gold Coast, Geelong) and Paul Salmon (Essendon, Hawthorn, Essendon).
Fremantle might be hoping history repeats itself with the bevy of players that have left the club in recent times, with the Dockers involved in more of these scenarios than any club over the past 23 years.
Adam McPhee, Peter Bell, Heath Black and Brad Wira have all returned to the club after going elsewhere.
But, the Dockers' association doesn't end there, with the club being the middle stop for three other players on the list – Trent Croad, Josh Carr and Chris Tarrant.
Here's a quick rundown of players who returned to their original clubs after a stint elsewhere.
GARY ABLETT JNR
Geelong (2002-10), Gold Coast (2011-17), Geelong (2018-20)
JOHN BARNES
Essendon (1987-1991), Geelong (1992-1999), Essendon (2000-2001)
DAYNE BEAMS
Collingwood (2009-14), Brisbane (2015-18), Collingwood (2019-20)
PETER BELL
Fremantle (1995), North Melbourne (1996-2000), Fremantle (2001-2008)
EDDIE BETTS
Carlton (2005-13), Adelaide (2014-19), Carlton (2020-21)
HEATH BLACK
Fremantle (1997-2001), St Kilda (2002-2004), Fremantle (2005-2008)
JOSH CARR
Port Adelaide (2000-04), Fremantle (2005-08), Port Adelaide (2009-10)
TRENT CROAD
Hawthorn (1998-2001), Fremantle (2002-03), Hawthorn (2004-08)
JACK GUNSTON
Adelaide (2010-11), Hawthorn (2012-22), Brisbane (2023), Hawthorn (2024-)
CHRIS HEFFERNAN
Essendon (1997-02), Melbourne (2002-05), Essendon (2006-07)
LIAM JONES
Western Bulldogs (2010-14), Carlton (2015-21), Western Bulldogs (2023-)
NATHAN KRAKOUER
Port Adelaide (2007-10), Gold Coast (2011), Port Adelaide (2015-17)
AARON LORD
Geelong (1994-96), Hawthorn (1997-2001), Geelong (2002-03)
COREY MCKERNAN
North Melbourne (1993-2001), Carlton (2002-03), North Melbourne (2004)
ADAM McPHEE
Fremantle (2001-02), Essendon (2003-09), Fremantle (2010-12)
BRETT MONTGOMERY
Western Bulldogs (1997-99), Port Adelaide (2000-2005), Western Bulldogs (2006-07)
JUSTIN MURPHY
Richmond (1994-95), Carlton (1996-00), Geelong (2001), Carlton (2002-03), Essendon (2004-05)
DANIEL PRATT
North Melbourne (2002), Brisbane (2003-04), North Melbourne (2005-11)
PAUL SALMON
Essendon (1983-95), Hawthorn (1996-2000), Essendon (2002)
ZAC SMITH
Gold Coast (2011-15), Geelong (2016-19), Gold Coast (2020-21)
CHRIS TARRANT
Collingwood (1998-06), Fremantle (2007-10), Collingwood (2011-12)
BRAD WIRA
Fremantle (1995), Western Bulldogs (1996-98), Fremantle (1999-2001)