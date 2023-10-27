Flynn Kroeger won't be offered a contract for 2024 but Geelong has given Mitch Hardie another season

Flynn Kroeger runs with the ball during the VFL R9 match between Geelong and Northern Bullants at Preston City Oval on May 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG has finalised its playing list ahead of the AFL National Draft after delisting untried midfielder Flynn Kroeger.

The 20-year-old joined the Cats with pick No.48 in the 2021 draft but a series of injuries meant he played just three VFL games over two seasons.

WHO’S CALLED IT QUITS 2023’s retirements and delistings

Football boss Andrew Mackie acknowledged Kroeger's time at the club.

"Flynn is a quality young man and we have enjoyed having him part of our playing squad for the past two seasons and we wish him all the best in his next step," he said.

Meanwhile, mid-season draftee Mitch Hardie has signed a one-year contract extension and will remain at the Cats in 2024.

Mitch Hardie in action during the R13 VFL match between Geelong and Frankston at GMHBA Stadium on June 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Hardie joined the club in June from SANFL side Woodville-West Torrens and played nine VFL games this season.

"After joining via the mid-season draft and spending just over four months at the club, we look forward to seeing Mitch continue to develop, learn and improve in 2024 with a full pre-season under his belt," Mackie said.

The Cats have picks No.8, 25, 76, 87 and 94 at the national draft on November 20-21.