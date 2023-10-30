The Bulldogs have made two further changes to their list ahead of the 2024 season

Hayden Crozier celebrates a goal with teammates during the AAMI Community Series clash between the Western Bulldogs and Brisbane at Marvel Stadium on March 4, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

HAYDEN Crozier and Roarke Smith have joined 2016 premiership player Toby McLean in being axed by the Western Bulldogs.

Inside Trading reported a fortnight ago that Crozier and Smith had been in limbo as the club made moves to finalise its list for 2024, which included farewelling McLean.

Crozier, 29, arrived at the Bulldogs from Fremantle in 2017 and played 73 games at the Whitten Oval, bringing his career tally to 142. He played just four games this season.

Smith, 27, managed just 47 games in nine years at the club and didn't play a senior game this season due to a foot injury.

The club had already delisted McLean has well as Mitch Hannan, Tim O'Brien, Robbie McComb and Cody Raak, while Josh Bruce (retired) and Jordon Sweet (traded to Port Adelaide) have also departed.

Western Bulldog Roarke Smith celebrates a goal against Melbourne in the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

James Harmes and Nick Coffield arrived at the club during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

"Both Hayden and Roarke have made a significant contribution to our playing group, both on and off the field," Bulldogs list boss Sam Power said.

"The pair always had a team-first attitude and would play any role required for the team and we thank them for their dedication to the Western Bulldogs.

"We wish Hayden and Roarke, as well as their families, all the best for the future. They're always welcome back at VU Whitten Oval."