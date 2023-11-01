GWS Giants recruiting manager Adrian Caruso with Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey.

GREATER Western Sydney recruiting manager Adrian Caruso is on Gettable this week.

Caruso discusses what the club plans to do with its dual first-round selections, who might be on the radar at picks No.7 and 16, and whether his recruiting priorities have changed with the club back in the premiership window.

Co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also look at the biggest trade and contract stories to watch in 2024, including which clubs have money to burn and which players could join the $1 million club.

The boys finish with 'Askable', where they answer your questions on all of the latest trade, draft, free agency and contract questions.

