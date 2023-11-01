Richmond has confirmed the signing of former Sydney ruckman Sam Naismith

Former Sydney ruckman Sam Naismith is the cream of a massive signing crop at Port Melbourne for 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND has confirmed the signing of former Swans ruckman Sam Naismith for the 2024 season.

As reported by AFL.com.au last week, the Tigers had landed on Naismith after scouring the market to add some ruck depth.

The Tigers lost 2019 premiership ruckman Ivan Soldo in a last-day deal with Port Adelaide during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, leaving them with just co-captain Toby Nankervis and youngster Samson Ryan as ruck options.

Richmond had wanted to retain the contracted Soldo, but the 27-year-old had pursued a move to the Power, who traded three selections for him to lead their ruck department.

Sam Naismith grabs the ball against Tom Downie during the R3 VFL match between Port Melbourne and Williamstown at DSV Stadium on April 7, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Naismith, who played 30 games for the Swans in an injury-hit career, averaged 14 disposals and nearly 40 hitouts a game in the VFL with Port Melbourne this year.

The 31-year-old had undergone three knee reconstructions during his Sydney career, having played 17 games in 2017 before his final two appearances in Swans colours in 2020, but has pieced together a good run of fitness this season.

Soldo and Jordon Sweet (to Port Adelaide), Brodie Grundy (Sydney), Tom Fullarton (Melbourne), Todd Goldstein (Essendon) and Matt Flynn (West Coast) moved clubs as either trades or free agents this month.