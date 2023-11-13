First-to-fourth-year players from several clubs returned to training on Monday in preparation for their 2024 campaigns

Jai Newcombe, Dylan Stephens and Todd Goldstein. Pictures: Hawthorn/AFL Photos

DAY ONE of official pre-season training began on Monday as first-to-fourth-year players reported for duty.

Most clubs that didn't feature in the 2023 finals series were back on the track, with plenty of new faces showing off their new colours for the first time.

Some established stars also returned to lead by example, with many seniors players joining their younger teammates in preparation for the 2024 season.

Check out the action below.

Todd Goldstein watches on during Essendon's training session at the Hangar on November 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Chris Burgess hits the gym during his first training with Adelaide on November 13, 2023. Picture: Supplied

Richmond coach Adem Yze during the Tigers' first pre-season training session on November 13, 2023. Picture: Supplied

Hawthorn players in action during their first pre-season training session on November 13, 2023. Picture: Supplied

Essendon players run a lap of the oval during a training session at the Hangar on November 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Harry Sheezel in action during North Melbourne's training session at Arden Street on November 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Alwyn Davey jnr in action during Essendon's training session at the Hangar on November 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

James Sicily during Hawthorn's pre-season training session on November 13, 2023. Picture: Supplied

Richmond players in action during their first pre-season training session on November 13, 2023. Picture: Supplied