Sydney has reshuffled its football department ahead of Charlie Gardiner's return to Melbourne

Leon Cameron during Sydney Academy tryouts in August 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

FORMER Greater Western Sydney coach Leon Cameron will take over as the new footy boss at Sydney after Charlie Gardiner departed the role to return home to Melbourne.

Cameron joined the Swans 12 months ago as the director of the club's Academy, his move across town coming after he had left the Giants following 193 games as senior coach, including five finals campaigns.

Gardiner has been at the Swans for five seasons as the club's Executive General Manager of Football and will remain employed by the club, moving into a Melbourne-based role focused on legal compliance and commercial projects.

Leon Cameron and Mark McVeigh during Sydney Academy tryouts in August 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

The man who replaced Cameron as interim coach at the Giants, former Essendon player Mark McVeigh, has also moved into an assistant coach role at the Swans having coached the club's Academy in 2023.

"Leon's experience across all aspects of the game is unmatched and we are fortunate to have someone of Leon's character and skillset transition into the role," CEO Tom Harley said.

"Having been at the club for the past 12 months, Leon has forged strong relationships across the entire club, and I am certain that he will continue positively impact our organisational performance.

"Charlie's impact on the performance of our men's team, and the club more broadly, has been profound.

"His leadership, commitment and resolve helped reshape the department through the COVID period and, along with John Longmire, has overseen our men's team's three successive finals appearances.

"We're thrilled that Charlie will remain with the club and wish him, his wife Melissa and their family all the very best for the move back to Melbourne."