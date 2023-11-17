THE 2023 National Draft is just three days away and Gettable Draft Countdown is the place for all the latest news, views and interviews as the best young players in the country prepare to begin their AFL dreams.
The second show will run on Friday, November 17, before further episodes on Sunday, November 19 and Monday, November 20, with Gettable Draft Countdown to see club recruiters and list managers, AFL coaches, draft prospects, player agents and more join the show for all the latest news and interviews before the night.
The guests for Friday's show, which runs from 12pm-2pm AEDT, include recruiting bosses Will Thursfield (North Melbourne) and Jason Taylor (Melbourne), and Saints list boss Stephen Silvagni, plus GWS coach Adam Kingsley and top draft prospect Nick Watson.
12.15pm AEDT: North Melbourne recruiting manager Will Thursfield
12.30pm AEDT: Saints list boss Stephen Silvagni
12.45pm AEDT: Demons recruiting manager Jason Taylor
1.00pm AEDT: Greater Western Sydney coach Adam Kingsley
1.30pm AEDT: Top draft prospect Nick Watson and player manager Nick Gieschen
Watch all the action in our live player above and follow along with our live blog below.