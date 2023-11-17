The pre-season supplemental selection period will run from November 27 to February 19

St Kilda players at training at RSEA Park on September 7, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

THE AFL has written to clubs on Friday to confirm the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) rules for this summer.

Clubs have been advised the SSP will commence at 9am AEDT on Monday, November 27 and run across the pre-season before the deadline at 5pm AEDT on Monday, February 19.

To be eligible for the SSP, players must have nominated for the most recent AFL Draft or previously been on an AFL list.

Clubs will have two windows to formally sign a player via the SSP: November 27 to December 14 and January 15 to February 19.

Only two players can audition during the pre-season per list spot available, with a maximum of six players able to trial at the same club at one time.

Triallists will be paid a minimum of $1,000 per week to train, with clubs also responsible for the cost of return airfares and accommodation if the player is invited to train with an interstate club.

Learn More 13:26

Compensation for state league clubs has been a point of conjecture in the past with some left scrambling late in the pre-season, like Woodville-West Torrens in 2022 when it lost two of its best players – Jack Hayes and James Tsitas – to AFL opportunities, months after Tyson Stengle was signed by Geelong as a delisted free agent.

State league clubs will be eligible for $10,000 in compensation from the AFL club. If the player has moved clubs during the off-season, the 2023 state league and club the player has signed with will split the compensation evenly.

While every list management team is firmly focused on next week’s National, Pre-Season and Rookie Drafts across Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, some players have already been invited to train once the window opens.

Delisted St Kilda small forward Jack Peris and former North Melbourne and Greater Western Sydney defender Aiden Bonar have been invited to train with Gold Coast if they don't find new homes next week, while others will secure train-on spots after clubs know where they stand following the national and rookie drafts.

Melbourne is set to provide Williamstown defender Marty Hore with another opportunity during the SSP after delisting the 27-year-old two years ago, while delisted Gold Coast wingman Jeremy Sharp is expected to be signed by Fremantle.

Jeremy Sharp in action for Gold Coast during the 2023 VFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Sixteen players found new homes during the last SSP, including Oleg Markov who became a premiership player with Collingwood in September after being delisted by the Suns at the end of the 2022 season.

Brisbane used the SSP rules to sign Conor McKenna when he returned from Ireland, while three-time premiership player Liam Shiels provided North Melbourne with experience and depth after calling time on his career at Hawthorn.

St Kilda struck gold with Liam Stocker and Anthony Caminiti playing almost every game in 2023, including the elimination final loss to Greater Western Sydney.

Alex Cincotta was another SSP success story this year, playing 19 games for Carlton after joining the club just before the deadline after Zac Williams tore his ACL in February.