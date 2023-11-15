Aiden Bonar is set to train with Gold Coast in the pre-season supplemental selection period

Aiden Bonar at North Melbourne training in April, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

DELISTED Kangaroo Aiden Bonar is set to push for an AFL lifeline by training with Gold Coast in the pre-season supplemental selection period.

Bonar was cut by North Melbourne at the end of the season, which was his fourth year at Arden Street after two years at Greater Western Sydney.

The 24-year-old has nominated for next week's national and rookie drafts, but if he does not get selected is set to have a training stint with the Suns in a bid to land a rookie position.

As AFL.com.au reported this week, the Suns have also invited former St Kilda small forward Jack Peris to audition for a spot on their rookie list once the pre-season supplemental selection period opens on November 27.

Aiden Bonar during a North Melbourne training session at Arden Street Oval on April 16, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Bonar was pick 11 for the Giants in 2017 as a taller midfielder but has played in defence with the Roos.

He played two games for North this season for a career tally of 34 games.

Peris played one game for the Saints across two seasons with the club, having made his AFL debut in round 18 this year.