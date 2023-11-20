Vic Country star Harley Reid has been taken at pick No.1 in the 2023 AFL Draft

Harley Reid is presented with his West Coast jumper by Nic Naitanui at the AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium on November 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has crowned young star Harley Reid as the No.1 pick in the 2023 AFL Draft, resisting offers for its prized selection to instead secure the most hyped junior talent in the history of the draft.

Reid became the first player to join the Eagles with pick No.1 since ruckman Michael Gardiner in 1996 and was handed the club's famous No.9 jumper by its previous owner Nic Naitanui, who inherited it from Brownlow medallist Ben Cousins.

The teenager's selection ends months of speculation about whether West Coast would hold its pick No.1 or trade it for multiple early selections, with Reid now secured on an initial three-year deal at the rebuilding club.

It marked a significant night for the Eagles, who can now add Reid as a future centrepiece in a young core that includes 2022 draftees Reuben Ginbey, Elijah Hewett and Noah Long, and star forward Oscar Allen as a next generation leader.

"I'm just super stoked. A lot of relief and just the privilege to have Nic Nat present me with the jumper is huge and I'm super grateful," Reid told AFL.com.au's Draft Night Live after his selection.

Despite speculation about their willingness to trade pick No.1 – and conjecture, that Reid denied, about his preference to avoid a move west – the Eagles were consistent that they were unlikely to trade their prized pick.

Offers containing multiple first-round selections came from North Melbourne and Melbourne, but the Eagles were unmoved during the trading windows leading up to the draft, and again when live trading opened on Monday night.

Having farewelled retired champions Naitanui, Luke Shuey and Shannon Hurn this year, Reid will arrive in the west amid much fanfare and represent the next era of the club after two disastrous seasons.

Among his many appealing qualities as a player, it has also been his ability to deal with the hype this year and continue performing at an elite level that has impressed West Coast and contributed to the club steadfastly holding its first selection.

North Melbourne selected Tasmanian midfielder Colby McKercher with pick No.2 before placing a bid on Gold Coast Academy forward Jed Walter, which was promptly matched by the Suns, who secured the best key forward in the pool.

Colby McKercher is presented with his North Melbourne jumper by Brent Harvey at the AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium on November 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Kangaroos then used their second selection, which slid to No.4, on dynamic Victorian midfielder/forward Zane Duursma, overlooking WA defender Dan Curtin.

2023 AFL Draft – First Round

1. Harley Reid (West Coast)

2. Colby McKercher (North Melbourne)

3. Jed Walter (Gold Coast - matching North Melbourne's bid)

4. Zane Duursma (North Melbourne)

5. Nick Watson (Hawthorn)

6. Ryley Sanders (Western Bulldogs)

7. Caleb Windsor (Melbourne)

8. Daniel Curtin (Adelaide - after trading with Greater Western Sydney)

9. Ethan Read (Gold Coast - matching Geelong's bid)

10. Nate Caddy (Essendon - after trading with Geelong)