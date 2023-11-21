West Coast has drafted Archer Reid at pick No.30, the opening selection on night two

Archer Reid (L) and Will Green compete in the ruck during the U18 Boys Championships match between Vic Country and Vic Metro at Ikon Park on June 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast landed the young key forward it needs to continue its rebuild after resisting trade offers for the valuable opening pick of the AFL Draft's second round and instead selecting Gippsland Power tall Archer Reid.

It was Geelong that pulled a bold early move, however, when it made 26-year-old VFL star Shaun Mannagh the mature-age success story of the draft, snaring the Werribee half-forward with pick No.36.

The second round got underway at pick No.30 on Tuesday after a record 29 players were drafted on the opening night due to Academy and father-son bids and free agency compensation picks.

It started without any trades taking place in the allocated pre-selection window.

Despite trying several times to acquire an extra first-round selection, the Eagles had to wait until pick No.30 to select again, and they chose to bring in a young tall who can develop as a long-term sidekick for star Oscar Allen.

The 203cm Reid, who is the younger brother of Essendon's Zach, can also play as a ruckman and boasts excellent kicking skills for a big man, joining the Eagles at a time when Jack Darling, 31, enters the latter stages of his career.

Brisbane, which along with Port Adelaide, Fremantle and Richmond was absent from the first round, entered the draft for the first time at pick No.31 and also opted for goalkicking talent, selecting strong-marking Victorian forward Logan Morris.

WA ruckman Mitch Edwards, who was tied to the Dockers' Next Generation Academy, was then snared by Geelong at pick No.32, denying Fremantle an opportunity to match a bid and gain access to the talented 206cm big man.

Athletic Geelong Falcons defender Angus Hastie landed at St Kilda with pick No.33 before Carlton opted for Dandenong Stingrays backman Billy Wilson at No.34, which was the Blues' second overall selection.

The Tigers lined up their first selection of the draft at pick No.35 but then opted to trade it to Fremantle in exchange for No.38 and a future third-round pick, giving the Dockers access to Dandenong Stingrays midfielder Cooper Simpson with their first pick before a rival could swoop.

Werribee VFL star Mannagh (No.36) then landed at Geelong after his starring Grand Final performance earlier this year, which saw him amass six goals and 28 disposals to win the Norm Goss Medal as best afield.

Collingwood selected Tew Jiath with pick No.37, with the younger brother of Hawthorn's Changkuoth Jiath joining the premiers with their second pick of the draft.

Back on the clock at No.38, the Tigers again traded back in the order, adding a future third-round selection as well as West Coast's pick No.40, with the Eagles selecting prolific 190cm Peel Thunder midfielder Clay Hall at No.38.

Essendon used its second selection of the draft to snare Greater Western Victoria Rebels defender Luamon Lual (No.39), who came off the board one pick before the Western Bulldogs would have had priority access to the Next Generation Academy talent, who is of South Sudanese heritage.

The Tigers finally lined up their first selection after twice trading back, using pick No.40 to select powerful North Adelaide midfielder Kane McAuliffe as a ball-winner capable of stepping up quickly to AFL level.

Fremantle boosted its key defensive depth at pick No.41 with the addition of 200cm Victorian Ollie Murphy, with the Lions then using their second selection to snare a second forward in Luke Lloyd (No.42).

The Tigers returned to the draft with their second selection at pick No.43, opting for athletic South Australian forward Liam Fawcett with what was expected to be their final pick of the night.

Greater Western Sydney then closed the second round with their third overall selection, drafting dashing Claremont defender Joseph Fonti at pick No.44.

2023 AFL Draft - Second Round

30. Archer Reid (West Coast)

31. Logan Morris (Brisbane)

32. Mitch Edwards (Geelong)

33. Angus Hastie (St Kilda)

34. Billy Wilson (Carlton)

35. Cooper Simpson (Fremantle - after trading with Richmond)

36. Shaun Mannagh (Geelong)

37. Tew Jiath (Collingwood)

38. Clay Hall (West Coast - after trading with Richmond)

39. Luamon Luol (Essendon)

40. Kane McAuliffe (Richmond - after trading with Fremantle and West Coast)

41. Ollie Murphy (Fremantle)

42. Luke Lloyd (Brisbane)

43. Liam Fawcett (Richmond)

44. Joseph Fonti (Greater Western Sydney)

Third Round

45. Joel Freijah (Western Bulldogs)

46. Bodie Ryan (Hawthorn)

47. Lachlan Smith (Western Bulldogs)

48. Thomas Anastasopoulos (Port Adelaide)

49. Harvey Johnston (West Coast)

50. Hugo Garcia (St Kilda)

51. Zane Zakostelsky (Brisbane)

52. Lachlan Charleson (Port Adelaide)

Fourth Round

53. Patrick Snell (Sydney)

54. Archie Roberts (Essendon)

55. Aiden O'Driscoll (Western Bulldogs)