West Coast will be on the clock again to start night two of the 2023 AFL Draft

Mitch Edwards is tackled by Lachlan Charleson during Western Australia's clash against Vic Country in the under-18 national championships on June 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Australian ruck Mitch Edwards and Victorian tall Logan Morris are expected to be in high demand early on night two of the 2023 AFL Draft after a dramatic opening night on Monday.

A record first-round haul of 29 players were picked up on night one and another 30 players are expected find a home on night two.

Tuesday night will also see Brisbane, Fremantle, Richmond and Port Adelaide on the clock for the first time this year after they did not have a pick on night one.

Having landed Harley Reid with its first pick on Monday, West Coast will be on the clock again to start round two with its pick 30, with local ruckman Edwards one of the leading options to head to the Eagles.

The Eagles had been interested in their Next Generation Academy player Lance Collard, but St Kilda swooped on the small forward with its pick 28 late on Monday night.

Left-footed half-back Archie Roberts from Victoria is another player who has been linked to the Eagles, who also have picks 40 and 49 to start Tuesday night's action.

Mobile forward Morris is another well-credentialled player who didn't land a suitor on Monday and is tipped to find a home early on night two.

The 192cm tall kicked 30 goals from 10 games in the Coates Talent League this year and also managed a four-goal game for Vic Metro against Western Australia in the U18 Championships.

Monday's action saw multiple pick trades, but the extended opening round is expected to lead to fewer pick swaps on night two, according to AFL.com.au's draft expert Cal Twomey.

"I don't think we'll see the rush because it's a little bit deeper," Twomey said on Draft Night Live on Monday.

"You think about previous years, the rush for picks has been around the 19 to 23 mark. Now we're at pick 29, you're trying to get pick 30. I'm not sure clubs are going to spend a future pick to move up one or two spots.

"But we'll wait and see. (The Eagles) will have the phones open, maybe they do make a trade (with pick 30)."

