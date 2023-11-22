Chad Wingard, Sam Reid and Jake Melksham. Pictures: AFL Photos

AFTER 64 players achieved their dreams of joining an AFL club at the 2023 AFL Draft this week, a handful of clubs will add more players to their lists today in the 2023 Pre-Season and Rookie Drafts.

A total of 27 players were picked up in last year's Rookie Draft, which clubs often use as a list management mechanism to move players around their lists.

LIVE FROM 2.55PM AEDT

2023 AFL Pre-Season & Rookie Draft

Much like previous years, the bulk of the rookie selections today are expected to be players who have been recently delisted, but whose clubs have already committing to re-drafting them as rookies. Sydney's Sam Reid, Hawthorn's Chad Wingard and Melbourne's Jake Melksham, who are all on the comeback trail from serious injuries suffered in 2023, are expected to be among this group.

But will there be another diamond in the rough who finds a new home after being overlooked in the National Draft on Monday and Tuesday?

DRAFT TRACKER Every pick as it happened
WHOS CALLED IT QUITS 2023’s retirements and delistings

Tune in live from 2.55pm AEDT on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App as draft experts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge bring you all the details.

Clubs may pass with their selections today and opt to leave some list spots open for potential pre-season signings under the AFL's supplemental selection period over summer.

2023 Rookie Draft Order


Round one
1) West Coast Eagles
2) North Melbourne    
3) Hawthorn    
4) Gold Coast Suns    
5) Fremantle    
6) Richmond    
7) Geelong Cats    
8) Essendon    
9) Adelaide    
10) Western Bulldogs    
11) Sydney Swans    
12) St Kilda    
13) Melbourne    
14) Port Adelaide    
15) GWS Giants    
16) Carlton    
17) Collingwood

Round two
18) North Melbourne    
19) Hawthorn    
20) Gold Coast    
21) Fremantle    
22) Adelaide    
23) Western Bulldogs    
24) Melbourne    
25) Collingwood

Round three
26) Gold Coast    
27) Western Bulldogs    
28) Melbourne    
29) Collingwood

Round four
30) Gold Coast

Round five
31) Gold Coast