Chad Wingard, Sam Reid and Jake Melksham. Pictures: AFL Photos

AFTER 64 players achieved their dreams of joining an AFL club at the 2023 AFL Draft this week, a handful of clubs will add more players to their lists today in the 2023 Pre-Season and Rookie Drafts.

A total of 27 players were picked up in last year's Rookie Draft, which clubs often use as a list management mechanism to move players around their lists.

Much like previous years, the bulk of the rookie selections today are expected to be players who have been recently delisted, but whose clubs have already committing to re-drafting them as rookies. Sydney's Sam Reid, Hawthorn's Chad Wingard and Melbourne's Jake Melksham, who are all on the comeback trail from serious injuries suffered in 2023, are expected to be among this group.

But will there be another diamond in the rough who finds a new home after being overlooked in the National Draft on Monday and Tuesday?

Clubs may pass with their selections today and opt to leave some list spots open for potential pre-season signings under the AFL's supplemental selection period over summer.

2023 Rookie Draft Order



Round one

1) West Coast Eagles

2) North Melbourne

3) Hawthorn

4) Gold Coast Suns

5) Fremantle

6) Richmond

7) Geelong Cats

8) Essendon

9) Adelaide

10) Western Bulldogs

11) Sydney Swans

12) St Kilda

13) Melbourne

14) Port Adelaide

15) GWS Giants

16) Carlton

17) Collingwood

Round two

18) North Melbourne

19) Hawthorn

20) Gold Coast

21) Fremantle

22) Adelaide

23) Western Bulldogs

24) Melbourne

25) Collingwood

Round three

26) Gold Coast

27) Western Bulldogs

28) Melbourne

29) Collingwood

Round four

30) Gold Coast

Round five

31) Gold Coast