AFTER 64 players achieved their dreams of joining an AFL club at the 2023 AFL Draft this week, a handful of clubs will add more players to their lists today in the 2023 Pre-Season and Rookie Drafts.
A total of 27 players were picked up in last year's Rookie Draft, which clubs often use as a list management mechanism to move players around their lists.
Much like previous years, the bulk of the rookie selections today are expected to be players who have been recently delisted, but whose clubs have already committing to re-drafting them as rookies. Sydney's Sam Reid, Hawthorn's Chad Wingard and Melbourne's Jake Melksham, who are all on the comeback trail from serious injuries suffered in 2023, are expected to be among this group.
But will there be another diamond in the rough who finds a new home after being overlooked in the National Draft on Monday and Tuesday?
Tune in live from 2.55pm AEDT on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App as draft experts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge bring you all the details.
Clubs may pass with their selections today and opt to leave some list spots open for potential pre-season signings under the AFL's supplemental selection period over summer.
2023 Rookie Draft Order
Round one
1) West Coast Eagles
2) North Melbourne
3) Hawthorn
4) Gold Coast Suns
5) Fremantle
6) Richmond
7) Geelong Cats
8) Essendon
9) Adelaide
10) Western Bulldogs
11) Sydney Swans
12) St Kilda
13) Melbourne
14) Port Adelaide
15) GWS Giants
16) Carlton
17) Collingwood
Round two
18) North Melbourne
19) Hawthorn
20) Gold Coast
21) Fremantle
22) Adelaide
23) Western Bulldogs
24) Melbourne
25) Collingwood
Round three
26) Gold Coast
27) Western Bulldogs
28) Melbourne
29) Collingwood
Round four
30) Gold Coast
Round five
31) Gold Coast