Marty Hore in action during Melbourne's clash with Gold Coast in round eight, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

DEFENDER Marty Hore is a Melbourne player again after two years away from the club, having re-signed with the Demons as a rookie.

As reported by AFL.com.au earlier this month, Hore, who played 14 games in three years on the Demons' list from 2019-2021, officially rejoined the club on Monday when the Pre-Season Supplemental Selection Period (SSP) opened.

The 27-year-old missed the entire 2021 season with a ruptured ACL and joined North Melbourne as a rookie for 2022, before starring in the VFL with Williamstown.

Marty Hore is tackled by Jason Castagna during Melbourne's clash with Richmond in round six, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

He won back-to-back selection in the VFL Team of the Year in 2022-23 and Melbourne list manager Tim Lamb said he was delighted to welcome Hore back to the club.

"Marty has had a really strong two years in the VFL; firstly for North Melbourne and then most recently with Williamstown. We have kept a close eye on what he’s been able to produce and believe he has a lot to offer our program," Lamb said.



“Marty is thoroughly deserving of this opportunity, and we look forward to having him part of the red and blue once again.”

A medium defender at 190cm, Hore will add valuable support to key talls Steven May and Jake Lever, while being versatile enough to play on medium forwards.

He joined the Demons' first-to-fourth-year players when they resumed training on Monday, alongside draftees Caleb Windsor, Koltyn Tholstrup and Kynan Brown.