Aaron Cadman has started discussions with GWS on a contract extension beyond the end of 2024

Aaron Cadman at Giants training on November 27, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

GREATER Western Sydney has opened contract talks with No.1 pick Aaron Cadman as the Giants look to lock in the young forward to a new deal.

Cadman, who played 12 games in his debut season, had focused on settling into Sydney and the club in his first year before turning his mind to contract discussions.

However the club is now in negotiations with Cadman on an extension past the end of 2024. Generally, the top draft picks have signed on for an extra two seasons on top of their initial two-year deals.

The 19-year-old Cadman shot up the draft ranks in 2022 as the Giants leapfrogged other clubs to ensure they could get their hands on the Greater Western Victoria Rebels product as the No.1 pick.

The left-footer made his AFL debut in Gather Round against Hawthorn with his final game of the season coming against the Western Bulldogs in round 20.

Cadman said last week he would use missing selection for the Giants' finals series as motivation heading into his second pre-season.

His manager Julian Petracca, from Hemisphere Management Group, told Gettable in October that Cadman had been comfortable holding off on his contract decision as he got through his first season.

"Us and the club are really aligned with where it's at. For 'Cads', it was a big move. To get to pick No.1, he came out of the blocks and came from nowhere. For him, that was a bit of a challenge, learning to deal with the pressures of that," he said.

"He's also still developing in his role of being a key forward. It was only last year that he started playing that role. He just wanted to get through that, get through pre-season, play a game, develop and put the contract to the side."



Elijah Tsatas, Jhye Clark and Mattaes Phillipou are the other top-10 picks from the 2022 crop who have yet to sign on beyond 2024.