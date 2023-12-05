Eagles flag hero Dom Sheed will wear a moonboot as he deals with a foot injury

Dom Sheed looks on after West Coast's loss to Collingwood in round 12, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast midfielder Dom Sheed has sustained a hot spot in his foot and will be on a modified training load this pre-season, continuing a horror run with injury for the premiership hero, who will be required to wear a moonboot.

Draftee Archer Reid has also hit an early roadblock after joining the club with pick No.30 in last month's national draft, with the tall forward battling a knee injury that will require him to wear a brace.

After two seasons that have been defined by an ongoing injury crisis, the early setbacks are a blow to West Coast, which has otherwise had good early numbers on the training track in an energetic start to pre-season training.

Sheed, who was seen with a moonboot on his left foot during the Eagles' community camp in WA's south-west this week, was restricted to 15 games last season and ended the year with a hot spot in his foot that sidelined him for the final month.

The 157-game onballer was restricted to just one game in 2022 due to a combination of ankle and leg injuries as the Eagles battled an injury list that swelled up to as many as 20 players at its worst.

Reid, who is the younger brother of Essendon tall Zach Reid, arrived at West Coast last month and started pre-season training with his new teammates before his injury was announced.

The Eagles made key personnel changes in their high performance department at the end of last season, employing new high performance manager Matthew Innes from the Western Bulldogs and strength and conditioning coach Paul Turk, who crossed from Collingwood.

Long-time strength and conditioning manager Warren Kofoed departed the club after 15 years.