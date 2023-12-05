Adelaide fans come through the gates for the inaugural Gather Round game in 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Members will once again have a priority on-sale window to redeem a free general admission ticket to their club of support, with the option to upgrade, as the AFL confirms on-sale dates for Gather Round…A Festival of Footy.

All members of competing clubs playing at Adelaide Oval will also be able to access discounted multi-day passes, while all fans will benefit from family tickets allowing kids to go free across all price categories.

All AFL and club access members will be able to purchase through a 24-hour member priority window starting on Monday 11 December via Ticketek ahead of tickets going on sale to the general public on Tuesday 12 December.

Tickets for 2024 Gather Round matches in the Adelaide Hills and at Norwood Oval will be at a single price point of $35, with Adelaide Oval general admission tickets also set at the same $35 price point, with kids’ tickets $10 across all venues.

A tiered pricing model will be introduced at the Adelaide Oval to provide fans with more options to purchase better seats, with tickets for the best seats in the stadium to be capped at $65.

The double header on Saturday will be priced as a single event, representing great value across both matches.

An exciting new Adelaide Oval experience called “The Collective”, has been introduced providing a premium space to socialise and watch the game with friends.

Tickets in ‘The Collective’ will deliver a premium viewing experience of the matches from level three in the Riverbank Stand that will be complemented with access to bespoke food and drink options and entertainment in the William Magarey Room.

Fans purchasing ‘The Collective’ tickets will have outstanding views from both inside the Magarey Room and from their seats in the stadium at a price of $95 per day, which will also include the double header.

AFL Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial, Kylie Rogers, said that Gather Round provided great value for all fans.

“After starting with a bang last season for the inaugural round, tickets to our festival of footy in South Australia are fast becoming the hottest ticket in town,” Rogers said.

“We are thrilled to continue our free ticket offer for members as well as free entry for kids with family tickets. These offers coupled with our multi-day passes, all represent great value for our fans.

“With the introduction of the new tiered ticket structure at Adelaide Oval, members will have the ability to pay a small price to upgrade their seats and with the best seats in the house capped at $65 this is still excellent value for money.”

“Our new The Collective ticket is a great opportunity to come to the footy and catch up with friends in a unique and elevated space with access to premium bars, bespoke food, tailored activations and entertainment to enjoy while the footy is on.

“The Collective tickets are for friends to come together and watch the game and make a day of it, in a setting that is made for socialising and having fun."

SA Premier Peter Malinauskas said: “My advice to footy fans is to get in quick because after this year’s Gather Round demand for tickets will be very strong.

“Those who went to Gather Round this year loved it, and those who didn’t wished they were there.

“I hope we can fill the stands for every match because that means we’re filling hotels and restaurants across Adelaide and beyond, pumping millions into our economy.”

As per Gather Round during the 2023 season, access members will only be able to get tickets to matches featuring their club of support during the member priority window and only one ticket per barcode can be redeemed.

As the official airline of the AFL & Gather Round, Virgin Australia will again be laying on extra flights to help transport fans to Adelaide which are available now.