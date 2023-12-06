Former Tiger Brandon Ellis is confident three-time premiership coach Damien Hardwick will succeed quickly at Gold Coast

Damien Hardwick at Gold Coast training on November 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

DAMIEN Hardwick is a new voice for every Gold Coast player - except one.

Brandon Ellis was coached by Hardwick for eight years at Richmond, including the 2017 and 2019 premierships, before he headed north on a five-year deal with the Suns.

Now reunited with his former mentor, Ellis said Hardwick brought back "good memories" and was confident the three-time premiership coach could succeed quickly at his new club.

Brandon Ellis and Touk Miller celebrate Gold Coast's win over Brisbane at Heritage Bank Stadium in round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"You've seen what Collingwood could do under Craig McRae in two years, and Craig McRae was under 'Dimma'," Ellis said.

"Adam Kingsley, what he did with GWS.

"Dimma's the man. He's the one who created this gameplan.

"We've got, you'd call him the GOAT of the gameplan, up here.

"He's going to fast-track our development. It's very exciting, and the boys are so keen.

"He's definitely got the cattle and it's up to us with how quick we want to learn the gameplan."

Ellis said despite being a mainstay of Tiger teams under Hardwick, he expected to have to prove himself again.

Now entering his 13th season, the 30-year-old is more concerned with peaking for the season ahead rather than blasting time trials and being a pre-season pacesetter like previous years.

"It's a clean sheet for everyone," he said.

"Our side is pretty stacked, so it's not going to be easy for spots, so you've got to put your best foot forward.

"I'm not going to rest on my laurels at all. I know he knows what I can do … but we've got a lot of young kids trying to get my spot.

"I've definitely come into this pre-season motivated and hungry. I feel like a new man again."