Collingwood players celebrate winning the premiership in the 2023 AFL Grand Final against Brisbane at the MCG on September 30, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

2023 AFL premiers Collingwood are heading to Gippsland for the club’s Community Camp, from Sunday 17 December to Wednesday 20 December 2023.

The Magpies will start their visit to the region in south-east Victoria with a super clinic at Morwell Recreation Reserve on Sunday afternoon, before visiting schools and junior football clubs and holding an open training session over the following few days.



Gippsland product Tew Jiath, who was recently selected by the Magpies in the 2023 AFL Draft from the Gippsland Power and the Morwell Football Netball Club, will return to his home town as part of the camp.



PROGRAM OF ACTIVITY



Sunday 17 December

3:30-4:30pm: Super Clinic, Morwell Recreation Reserve

4:30-5:15pm: Player signing session



Note: Local children registered for NAB AFL Auskick in 2024 will be eligible to take part in the clinic. Participants will be contacted directly with further information. To register for Auskick, visit: play.afl/auskick



Tuesday 19 December

Morning: School visits

Afternoon: Clinics and player appearances in Traralgon, Moe, Morwell, Warragul, Drouin, Fish Creek

Evening: Coach training for local coaches, delivered by AFL Victoria and Collingwood FC coaches. Local clubs and community football coaches will be contacted directly with further information.



Wednesday 20 December

9:00am – 11:00am: Open training session, Morwell East



For enquiries about the Community Camp, the AFL Customer Service team can be contacted at 1800 PLAYAFL (1800 7529 235) or via play.afl/contact



For information about coach and player media opportunities, please contact the Collingwood FC media department.



The full club-by-club program of AFL Community Camp activity taking place early next year, prior to the start of the 2024 season, will be communicated separately.