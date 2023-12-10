The Traders chat through how AFL Fantasy looks in 2024

Jack Macrae celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Fremantle in round 16, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

PLENTY of questions have been asked by AFL Fantasy fans about how the game will approach Opening Round … and The Traders have the answers.

Roy, Calvin and Warnie discuss how AFL Fantasy Classic and Draft will commence in round one and how the games will cope with the extra set of bye rounds in the early part of the season.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Fantasy Classic prices are revealed with the new salary cap of $15,800,000 to match the new CBA, making Tim English the top-priced player. Bye round rules are tweaked slightly to help coaches manage their squad and the boys consider their strategy.

Commissioners in Fantasy Draft leagues will be pleased to hear about settings being opened up to allow them to have even more customisation with how they play.

Finally, the boys pick out some players they believe are value for one reason or another as they make a start on their research for 2024.

In this week's episode …

1:30 - AFL Fantasy will start at round one rather than Opening Round in 2024.

4:45 - Price changes after round one will incorporate Opening Round scores.

7:00 - Early byes will have best 18 and two trades in Classic.

11:15 - Plenty of options to consider for Draft leagues to manage the early byes.

15:00 - When will dual-position player updates occur in 2024?

17:50 - Tim English is the most expensive player in Fantasy Classic at $1,071,000.

22:00 - Harley Reid comes in at $300,000 while Colby McKercher is $297,000.

26:20 - Roy suggests Zac Williams' 30 per cent discount makes him value.

32:00 - Back in 2021, Touk Miller was the top averaging player and comes in well under-priced.

35:40 - "Where do we sit with Jack Macrae?"

39:00 - Why did Isaac Cumming drop so many points?

42:30 - Plenty of names will be discussed in upcoming club preview articles starting on December 26.

