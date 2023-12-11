Suns midfielder Matt Rowell is trying to round out his game heading into the 2024 season

Matt Rowell in action during Gold Coast's clash against Carlton in round 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MATT Rowell has the need for speed.

Already proven as one of the competition's best ball-winners in congestion, the Gold Coast midfielder is trying to round out his game with an emphasis on improving speed.

Rowell is fresh off his best season in the AFL, finishing third in the Suns' best and fairest, and said it was the perfect time to develop another part of his game.

So, along with a few teammates, he worked at Gold Coast's sprint development program Viking Athletics, under the eye of coach Brett Robinson, during the off-season.

"We get on a treadmill and work on your speed," Rowell said following a lengthy training session on Monday morning.

"You have to get up to 25 km/h or something like that. We did a few sessions in the off-season like that."

Since returning to pre-season training two weeks ago, Rowell said he does some pre-session "band work" to continue the sprint development.

He defines progress by analysing the high-speed readings from his GPS, but also how he feels running between contests.

Playing all 23 games last season, Rowell made more tackles than any other player and was ranked second for contested possessions and second for clearances at the end of the home and away season.

He averaged 21 disposals per game, 14 of which were contested.

Although Damien Hardwick's gameplan will involve quicker ball movement than previous years at the Suns, Rowell said he wouldn't get too far away from his strengths.

"I think I'll be able to join in a bit on that offensive side, but I'll also make sure my strength is in the contest and around stoppages," he said.

"I'll always have that.

"It's exciting and a good opportunity to get involved offensively as well."