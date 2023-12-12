Grab your friends and family and lock in your Gather Round 2024 seats in Adelaide

Adelaide fans come through the gates for the inaugural Gather Round game in 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL is heading back to South Australia for Gather Round 2024 - make sure you're there too!

Tickets for the biggest festival of footy, Gather Round, are on sale NOW for all nine games to be held from Thursday, April 4 to Sunday, April 7.

The inaugural edition of Gather Round in SA was a roaring success, with all nine matches sold out across Adelaide Oval, Norwood Oval and Mt Barker in the Adelaide Hills.

GET YOUR SEATS Buy your Gather Round 2024 tickets NOW

The 2024 version is set to be even bigger with more than 100,000 tickets already sold to AFL and club members inside the first 24 hours of their exclusive ticket access window.

There are still tickets available across all nine huge match-ups, beginning with Adelaide taking on Melbourne on the opening Thursday night at Adelaide Oval.

Friday sees Brisbane and North Melbourne clashing at Norwood Oval on Friday afternoon, followed by Port Adelaide and Essendon doing battle at Adelaide Oval that evening.

Sydney and West Coast open Saturday's fixture at Mt Barker, followed by a huge double-header at Adelaide Oval - Carlton v Fremantle, followed by Geelong v Western Bulldogs.

And then on Sunday, Gold Coast and GWS clash at Mt Barker, Richmond and St Kilda face off at Norwood before Hawthorn and Collingwood close out a huge weekend of footy with a twilight game at Adelaide Oval.

After the success of the inaugural Gather Round last season, the AFL signed a deal with the South Australian Government to host the event again until at least 2026.

GATHER ROUND All you need to know about the Festival of Footy

"South Australia really turned it on, and we are excited to bring fans a bigger and better experience in 2024," AFL CEO Andrew Dillon said.

"Last year's Gather Round had the wonderful feel of a Grand Final week, from the footy festival and the zip line over the Torrens River, to the community engagement activities and all the open training sessions the clubs held around the town, it was just an incredibly fun atmosphere which we are looking to top next season."

SA Premier Peter Malinauskas encouraged footy fans to get in early to book their flights and accommodation for the event.

"Visitors who came to South Australia for the inaugural Gather Round loved it, and those who missed out wished they were here," he said.

Gather Round 2024 fixture (all local times)

Thursday, April 4

Adelaide v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACDT

Friday, April 5

Brisbane v North Melbourne, Norwood Oval, 4.40pm ACDT

Port Adelaide v Essendon, Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm ACDT

Saturday, April 6

Sydney v West Coast, Mount Barker, 1pm ACDT

Carlton v Fremantle, Adelaide Oval 3.50pm ACDT

Geelong v Western Bulldogs, Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm ACDT

Sunday, April 7

Gold Coast v Greater Western Sydney, Mount Barker, 12pm ACST

Richmond v St Kilda, Norwood Oval, 2.50pm ACST

Collingwood v Hawthorn, Adelaide Oval, 4.40pm ACST