AFL.com.au's daily podcast has been recognised for its outstanding output in 2023

AFL Daily hosts Damian Barrett, Sarah Olle, Nat Edwards and Josh Gabelich. Pictures: AFL Photos

FOR almost three years, the AFL Daily podcast has been setting the footy agenda each morning and its success has been recognised with nomination as a finalist in the Australian Sports Commission Media Awards for 2023.

The ASC Media Awards have been running for more than 21 years and recognise excellence in Australian sports journalism, broadcasting, production and photography. They are the only dedicated sports media awards in Australia.

Every weekday morning throughout the footy season, the AFL Daily team of Damian Barrett, Nat Edwards, Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich bring you the latest news, views and analysis of the biggest issues in the AFL industry.

They're also joined regularly by AFL.com.au reporters Michael Whiting and Nathan Schmook, who provide the best reporting and insights from Queensland and WA.

The winners of the ASC Media Awards will be announced at a function in Melbourne on February 21, 2024.

In the meantime, make sure you tune into AFL Daily as the team recaps the 2023 season, and subscribe so you don't miss a minute in 2024!

