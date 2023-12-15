The AFL is pleased to confirm the schedule for the 2024 Community Camp program, with teams heading to regional communities across Australia throughout the pre-season

Fremantle held its recent Community Camp in the Wheatbelt and Great Southern region, visiting schools and local clubs. Picture: Supplied

From visiting junior clubs, schools and hospitals to taking part in clinics and attending community events, more than 700 AFL players will meet fans, recognise local heroes and inspire the next generation.

In New South Wales, the Sydney Swans venture to Coffs Harbour at the end of January and four weeks later, the GWS GIANTS explore regions in the ACT as well as Wagga and Merimbula.

The Adelaide Crows will head to Port Lincoln – the hometown of former players Eddie Betts and Graham Johncock – while Port Adelaide will visit towns along the Fleurieu Peninsula including Yankalilla, Rapid Bay, Victor Harbor and Goolwa.

Teams in Victoria will cover ground in the Goulburn Valley, Mildura, Warrnambool, Ballarat, Bendigo, and the Mornington Peninsula, while Tasmania will host Hawthorn.

Collingwood will be the first Victorian team to conduct their Community Camp with the Magpies heading to Gippsland from December 17-20.

In Western Australia, Fremantle and West Coast completed their camps last month, with the Dockers travelling to the Wheatbelt and Great Southern region, and the Eagles visiting communities in Dunsborough and Lower South West.

AFL Executive General Manager of Game Development, Rob Auld, said community camps play an important role in growing the game and giving back to the community.

"Regional towns and local clubs form part of the fabric of our game and it’s essential that our elite AFL players and coaches connect with these communities and all the passionate people who love footy – it’s our heartland," Auld said.

"While a big part of these camps is to engage with traditional fans and inspire the next generation, it’s also an opportunity to ensure Australian football is accessible to everyone in our community, attracting new participants and fans.

"I’d like to thank all the clubs, players and staff who help coordinate and deliver these camps around the country. They play a vital part in bringing our game to all corners of Australia as we strive to have footy in every home."

Since the camps began in 2003, more than one million children have been reached during school and club visits across Australia.

2024 AFL Community Camp Schedule