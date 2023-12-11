Matt Duffy is expected to arrive in Australia in mid-2024 ahead of joining Carlton for the 2025 season

Carlton's Irish recruit Matt Duffy in action at Ikon Park in mid-2023. Picture: Instagram/@carltonfc

CARLTON expects Irish recruit Matt Duffy to return to Australia midway through next year where he will finish his recovery from an ACL injury at Ikon Park.

Duffy was one of two Irish recruits that the Blues lured to Australia back in August, but ruptured his ACL playing for Gaelic side Dromard last month and has remained in his homeland to begin his rehab.

He subsequently hasn't been listed at Carlton for next season, though there is a commitment for the teenager to return to the Blues midway through next year ahead of officially joining the club in 2025.

The 194cm Duffy, who is regarded as one of Gaelic football's best young talents, was signed alongside fellow teenager Rob Monahan as international rookies earlier this year.

Monahan, a 189cm prospect who played Gaelic football for Kerry in Ireland, is listed for next season and kickstarted his pre-season preparations when Carlton's full squad returned a couple of weeks ago.

Monahan signed a two-year deal at the Blues and will be one of six new faces at Carlton next season joining trade arrival Elijah Hollands, delisted free agent Orazio Fantasia, draftees Ashton Moir and Billy Wilson, and rookie pick Matt Carroll.