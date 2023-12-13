Brodie Grundy says the talk around Opening Round will be a boon for the northern states

Brodie Grundy poses in his new Sydney colours for the first time at Coogee on November 30, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

WITH just the one season at Melbourne under his belt, Brodie Grundy sees his time at the Demons as more of a "blip" than a namesake for the Opening Round match between his old side and new.

"It's flattering, isn't it? I'd only been there for a year but that's great," Grundy said of the excitement around the 'grudge match' that will begin the 2024 season.

"Football is theatre, and we need to try and entertain people and talk about using that to grow the game here in Sydney.

"I see that as a responsibility for me and for all players and a big part of that is creating those narratives and drawing people in here as storytelling is a great part of footy."

The Opening Round is already one of the biggest storylines of the 2024 season, with the initiative designed to draw in a larger audience from the northern states ahead of the traditional round one match between Richmond and Carlton the following Thursday.

The match shapes as both a crucial test for the League and Sydney, which took one of the most aggressive recruitment strategies into the post-season trade period and came away with Grundy as a key replacement for retiring ruck Tom Hickey.

Brodie Grundy in action during Sydney's training session on December 1, 2023. Picture: Sydney FC

"It will be cool to compete against Max [Gawn]," Grundy said.

"At Melbourne there was a six-time All Australian there and that's really cool and I learnt lots but you talk about opportunity, here it's a hand-in-glove opportunity here and I'm feeling really valued and supported to bring my best for this side.

"My commitment is always to try and reinvent myself and to get better and a big part of that commitment is coming to this side and seeking a fresh opportunity and continuing to grow as a player."

Brodie Grundy and Max Gawn at Melbourne training on September 4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

His first home match on the SCG is an opportunity to test his 2-3 per cent theory, where Grundy feels he can elevate the team's performance around stoppages by small margins all around the ground – rather than reshape the squad itself.

"I'm not putting pressure on myself to come in and reshape things but can I come in and add two or three per cent here or a different perspective there," he said.

"These guys are incredible athletes and they've all got strengths that will continue to flourish and I'm looking forward to complementing them where I can."

Grundy is also hopeful the smaller sized home ground will highlight a Swans' improvements around stoppages.

"Hopefully that results in lots of stoppages and invites me to come into the game," he said.

"The opportunity here at Sydney is just hand-in-glove. I'm feeling really valued and supported to bring my best for this side. There are some strengths that I have that I feel like I can bring and complement some of these younger players on the inside.

"Just because I come to Sydney I'm not going to be a perfect, finished product, my commitment is always going to be continuing to try and get better.

"A big part of that commitment is coming to this side, seeking a fresh opportunity and continuing to grow as a player."