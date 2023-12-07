Tickets to Opening Round of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season in NSW and Queensland are on sale

Lachie Neale and Sam Walsh in action during Brisbane's clash with Carlton in the 2023 preliminary final. Picture: AFL Photos

TICKETS to the Opening Round of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season are on sale now.

Club and AFL members can buy tickets from 12pm AEDT on Thursday, December 7, while general public tickets will be available from 12pm AEDT on Friday, December 8.

The 2024 season will begin at the SCG on Thursday, March 7 with Brodie Grundy's first game as a Sydney player to come against his former club, Melbourne.

GET YOUR TICKETS TO OPENING ROUND NOW

The Swans v Demons clash to start the season will be followed by Brisbane hosting Carlton at the Gabba on Friday, March 8 in a rematch of their 2023 preliminary final.

Please note: Tickets for the Brisbane-Carlton match will only go on sale to the general public at this stage. There will be no member on-sale for this match until early in 2024.

Gold Coast will then host Richmond on the Saturday afternoon, pitting ex-Tigers coach Damien Hardwick against his former club in his first game as Suns coach.

'Opening Round' will conclude with Greater Western Sydney hosting Collingwood on Saturday night in another preliminary final rematch.

A full round one, featuring all 18 clubs, will then commence on Thursday, March 14 with the traditional Carlton v Richmond game at the MCG.

The eight teams involved in 'Opening Round' will have a bye at some point between rounds two and six, meaning all 18 clubs will have played the same number of games by the start of round seven.

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon is also hopeful the Labour Day public holiday in Victoria on Monday, March 11 will further encourage fans of the Victorian clubs to travel north for the games.

Damien Hardwick after being announced as Gold Coast coach on August 21, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

"We were fortunate to be in a position where we were able to have access to our major venues in Queensland and New South Wales a weekend earlier than usual, which gave us a unique opportunity to play these four games in key markets where footy continues to grow in popularity," Dillon said.

"The four match-ups are big, with four of our biggest-supported Victorian clubs travelling north, and we look forward to starting our season with real momentum before we head into a blockbuster round of matches in Round One.

"We continue to find opportunities to build marquee games and events across the season, with recent examples being King's Birthday Eve, Anzac Day Eve and Gather Round and our four matches in the Opening Round build on this approach.

"Given this weekend also falls on the Labour Day long weekend in Victoria, it presents a terrific opportunity for fans to travel north to support their club and enjoy an extended interstate break."

GWS players react to their loss to Collingwood in the 2023 preliminary final. Picture: AFL Photos

2024 Opening Round

Thursday, March 7

Sydney v Melbourne, SCG, 7.20pm AEDT

Friday, March 8

Brisbane v Carlton, Gabba, 6.50pm AEST (7.50pm AEDT)

Saturday, March 9

Gold Coast v Richmond, Heritage Bank Stadium, 3.20pm AEST (4.20pm AEDT)

Greater Western Sydney v Collingwood, Giants Stadium, 7.30pm AEDT