Join Sarah Olle and Nathan Schmook for AFL Daily

Will Ashcroft in action during Brisbane's clash with Melbourne in round 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Sarah Olle and Nathan Schmook continue the countdown of the top 50 stories of 2023.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Brodie Grundy's failed move to Melbourne

- The return of the Orange Tsunami

- Jordan De Goey finds balance on and off the field

- West Coast's struggles laid bare, including a record loss to the Swans

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.