Take a look at your club's recruits in their new colours

Brodie Grundy and Taylor Adams during Sydney's official team photo day at Sydney Swans HQ on January 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WITH the season fast approaching, players who opted for a fresh start are more than settled in at their new clubs.

With their new homes comes a new kit, and players are keen to show off their new club colours.

Check out all the photos below.

Brodie Grundy poses during Sydney's official team photo day at Sydney Swans HQ on January 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Burgo getting those k’s in the legs 🏃 https://t.co/vbAHW0NLvl pic.twitter.com/nIcGLEy0a3 — Adelaide Crows (@Adelaide_FC) January 17, 2024

Esava Ratugolea poses for a photo in Port Adelaide colours. Picture: @PAFC Twitter

Taylor Adams poses during Sydney's official team photo day at Sydney Swans HQ on January 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Brandon Zerk-Thatcher and Jordon Sweet in action at a Port Adelaide training session on the Gold Coast in December 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Joel Hamling poses during Sydney's official team photo day at Sydney Swans HQ on January 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Yellow and Black suits Kosi 👏 pic.twitter.com/7tWm1wD9cf — Richmond FC 🐯 (@Richmond_FC) October 20, 2023

Elijah Hollands during Carlton training session at Ikon Park on November 27, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. Picture: Getty Images

James Jordon poses during Sydney's official team photo day at Sydney Swans HQ on January 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Tom Doedee at Brisbane training on November 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Jack Ginnivan poses in his new club colours on October 19, 2023. Picture: Supplied