Geelong has announced its leadership group for 2024

Tom Stewart and Patrick Dangerfield take a selfie with fans during Geelong's match simulation against Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium on February 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

GEELONG has opted for an unchanged leadership group, announcing that Patrick Dangerfield and Tom Stewart will lead the side for a second consecutive season in 2024.

Dangerfield will be the Cats' sole captain, while Stewart will be vice-captain.

The duo were elevated to the roles ahead of last season following the retirement of premiership skipper Joel Selwood, who had been captain since 2017.

Dangerfield became Geelong's 54th VFL/AFL captain after sharing the vice-captaincy with Stewart in 2022 under Selwood.

Patrick Dangerfield poses during the Geelong official team photo day at GMHBA Stadium on February 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Since debuting in 2008, the 33-year-old has played 321 games, including 167 for Geelong. He's been named All-Australian eight times, won three Carji Greeves Medals (2016, 2017, 2019) and a Brownlow Medal (2016).

Stewart's leadership potential was recognised early in his tenure at GMHBA Stadium, joining the Cats' leadership team in 2019 after debuting in 2017.

On the field, the 30-year-old's resume speaks for itself, having collected five All-Australian blazers, a premiership in 2022, and last season, became a dual Carji Greeves Medallist, reinforcing his position as one of the game's elite defenders.

Tom Stewart in action during Geelong's clash with St Kilda in round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Stewart signed a three-year contract extension in December that will see him remain at Geelong until the end of 2027.