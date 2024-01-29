Liam Duggan sent a scare through the Eagles camp when he limped from the track

Liam Duggan in action during the R9 match between West Coast and Gold Coast at Optus Stadium on May 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast co-captain Liam Duggan has been cleared of significant injury after a training scare on Monday morning as several Eagles, including midfield star Tim Kelly, ramped up their pre-season programs.

Duggan sent a scare through the camp in the session at Mineral Resources Park when he appeared to tweak a knee and received attention from trainers after limping from the track, but the Eagles later confirmed he had suffered a corked leg.

The premiership defender has been in excellent touch this pre-season after taking on the captaincy with teammate Oscar Allen, enjoying bursts in the midfield while rotating from defence, where he will be even more important following the retirement of champion Shannon Hurn.

The 27-year-old enjoyed some strong moments in an AFLX-type match simulation session on Monday as the Eagles mixed up their training format, with the skipper returning late to complete some drills after his injury scare.

Wingman Campbell Chesser, who took part in match simulation last week, was also on light duties on Monday but the Eagles said he was being managed and would increase his training later this week.

Chesser, who rotated between a wing and the centre square in match practice last week, has been in excellent physical touch ahead of an important third season for the talented 20-year-old.

Campbell Chesser kicks for goal during the R18 match between West Coast and Richmond at Optus Stadium on July 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Kelly, meanwhile, moved well on Monday as the 2023 club champion ramps up his recovery from a hamstring injury.

The 29-year-old, who suffered a standard hamstring strain two weeks ago, was managed for the modified match play but looks on track to join full training soon after kicking well and running at a high intensity during drills.

The Eagles continued to manage second-year midfielder Reuben Ginbey's training loads, with the big-bodied 19-year-old appearing comfortable during drills before being pulled out of match play and training on a separate oval.

Reuben Ginbey in action during West Coast's clash against Gold Coast in round nine, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Draftee Harley Reid continued to shine during match practice on Monday, pushing up the ground from the defensive half and using his penetrating kick to break lines. Dual club champion Elliot Yeo was also in good touch as he continues an impressive training block.

Midfielder Jai Culley is progressing well in his return from an ACL injury suffered in round eight last season, with the 20-year-old training with a spring in his step and kicking well before completing a running session away from the main group.