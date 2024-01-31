Lions veteran Dayne Zorko has no plans to retire just yet

Dayne Zorko in action during Brisbane's clash against Fremantle in round 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER Brisbane captain Dayne Zorko is putting no limit on how long he plays, after signing a one-year contract late last year.

Entering his 13th season, Zorko is now the equal longest tenured player at the Lions, alongside brother-in-law Ryan Lester, and says his body is as strong as ever.

With his 35th birthday just over a week away, the dynamic midfielder says the hurt of losing last year's Grand Final to Collingwood is driving him in 2024.

"I'm still chasing that premiership," Zorko said following a strong training session at Springfield on Wednesday.

"To come so close was disappointing, but it is what it is, and we've got the opportunity to go around again and try and rewrite the script."

And he intends on playing a big role.

Dayne Zorko looks on during a Brisbane training session at Brighton Homes Arena on September 12, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Zorko played his 250th game in the decider and after hamstring, Achilles and calf niggles hampered him during 2021 and 2022, says his body is now in its best shape for years.

He has completed the entire pre-season and believes plenty of good football lies ahead.

"I will not be putting a limit as to how long I play on," he said.

"I feel great, the body is feeling great, so I will just take it as it comes.

Learn More 15:34

"How old's LeBron (James)? Forty-odd? We'll just keep going until I completely break down or (football manager) Danny (Daly) comes and taps me on the shoulder.

"The way I'm feeling and pulling up after training … I feel fantastic.

"I'm a person who loves training, and thankfully over the last two pre-seasons, I've been able to do that which has allowed me to get the body back to almost 100 per cent and in a position to play games and play longer time."