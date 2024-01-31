Jarryd Roughead with his daughter, Pippa. Picture: Hawthorn Football Club

HAWTHORN great Jarryd Roughead has returned to the Hawks in a list management role focused on trade and free agency.

Roughead left his recruiting role at St Kilda at the end of last year, with his return to Hawthorn, where he played 283 games and won four premierships, confirmed on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old has been named Hawthorn's player acquisition manager – trade and free agency.

"We have been very open and transparent about our list strategy and the path we are on to get back to playing finals. We know that having more skilled resources in this area gives us the best opportunity for success," Hawks executive general manager of football Rob McCartney said.

"Jarryd brings a skillset that allows us to have a sharper focus on acquiring talent through trade and free agency."

The Hawks said Roughead's appointment would allow list and recruiting manager Mark McKenzie to "have a more targeted involvement and engagement in recruiting talent through the national draft, while also continuing to have the responsibility of contracting players".

Learn More 03:12

"The club is committed to further enhancing the recruiting and list department by adding additional resources within the next 12 months that will strengthen our ability to deliver on our club strategy," McCartney said.

"Skilled resources in specific roles will be important to us as we continue to build and maximise our list through the mechanisms available in draft, trade and free agency."