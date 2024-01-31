Brodie Grundy has made an impressive start with the Swans

Brodie Grundy in action at Sydney training in January 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

SIX-TIME All-Australian ruckman Dean Cox says Brodie Grundy has been "unbelievable" since he arrived in Sydney and expects the 29-year-old to develop further ahead of the start of the season.

Grundy was one of the standouts in the Swans' intraclub game in Coffs Harbour on Wednesday, continuing his impressive transition to his third club after his highly publicised off-season move from Melbourne.

"He's been unbelievable since he got here," Cox, now a Swans assistant coach, said.

"The opportunity to get experienced players is a really important thing. We know he's a quality ruckman, he's done it for years and he's done it ever since he's been at the footy club.

"He's built some great, strong relationships already and we're looking forward to him continuing to build on that in the weeks leading into the season."

Grundy won't have to wait long before taking on his old club and former ruck partner Max Gawn, with the Swans to face the Demons in the opening game of the season on March 7 at the SCG.

Brodie Grundy and Will Green compete at Sydney training in January 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

He'll then take on Collingwood, who he played 177 games for between 2013 and 2022, a week later.

Grundy will be a key part of Sydney's push to end its premiership drought in 2024, with the club having been beaten Grand Finalists three times since its most recent flag in 2012.

"I'm not putting pressure on myself to come in and reshape things, but can I come in and add two or three per cent here or a different perspective there," Grundy said last month.

"These guys are incredible athletes and they've all got strengths that will continue to flourish and I'm looking forward to complementing them where I can."

Cox also praised another ruckman, draftee Will Green, for his impressive form since arriving at the club, while he pinpointed young midfielder Matt Roberts and forwards Joel Amartey and Logan McDonald among those who have stood out during the pre-season.

Matt Roberts in action at Sydney training in January 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Roberts managed just six AFL games last season due to a knee injury, but the 20-year-old has impressed in completing a full pre-season for the first time.

"He's been phenomenal this pre-season," Cox said of Roberts.

"To be able to do it all ... he's done every session, ticked every box and started to really get some belief in his game.

"(Green has) got natural talent. One thing you see with young players is they might not do it consistently, but they do stand out in certain aspects of the game. He's done as much as he possibly can in this period, he's settled in really well, as have all the first-year players."