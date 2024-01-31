He only played 20 minutes of Richmond's match simulation on Wednesday night, but Dustin Martin was in fine form

Dustin Martin at Richmond's community camp in Inverloch on December 7, 2023. Picture: Brayden Chamberlin/Richmond FC

DUSTIN Martin starred early in Richmond's match simulation on Wednesday evening, but Dion Prestia left the track early with hamstring awareness.

The injury-prone Prestia has had a torrid time with soft tissue issues over the years, and the Tigers were taking every precaution with the star midfielder in the hitout, the 31-year-old pulling himself from the contest early.

He was only set to be on managed minutes regardless, and the club is hopeful the issue is nothing serious.

Martin carved up the midfield for the first 20 minutes, but ran laps with intent thereafter, having rolled an ankle recently.

Noah Balta is likely to complete a three-pronged Richmond forward line in 2024, with the athletic key looking set to work alongside recruit Jacob Koschitzke and Tom Lynch this season.

Balta presented well as the main man up forward, shadowed by the versatile Ben Miller, and overcome a whack to the hip early in the game.

For the most part, the two sides split into an A and B team, although a few senior faces – Dion Prestia in the opening minutes, Tim Taranto and Jacob Hopper – played alongside the younger B side for competitive balance.