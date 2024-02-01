Jack Macrae looks dejected after the Western Bulldogs' loss to Greater Western Sydney in round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs midfielder Jack Macrae has suffered a setback in his preparations for round one with the three-time All-Australian injuring his hamstring on the club's pre-season camp on the Sunshine Coast.

The 29-year-old sustained the low-grade hamstring strain on Tuesday and didn't feature in Thursday's intraclub at Maroochydore Sports Complex, completing a running session with the rehab group instead.

Macrae is only expected to be sidelined for a couple of weeks and should be available to play some minutes in the match simulation against Hawthorn later this month.

Bailey Williams was part of more than a handful of players that didn't play in the 8 x 10-minute match simulation session, after entering the AFL's concussion protocols last week following a brutal collision with draftee Aiden O'Driscoll at Whitten Oval.

O'Driscoll spent last Friday night in hospital following the collision and has travelled to Queensland, but the club will take a conservative approach with the West Australian.

Aaron Naughton didn't play due to illness and remained in the hotel on Thursday, while first-round pick Jordan Croft is also sidelined with shin soreness.

Veteran key defender Alex Keath is closing in on a return to full fitness and could return to the main group next week ahead of the pre-season matches.

The 32-year-old has been on a modified program since December due to lingering knee soreness.

Laitham Vandermeer is also recovering from a low-grade hamstring strain and is expected to return to full fitness within the next fortnight.

Star midfielder Bailey Smith is on the camp in Mooloolaba completing the early stages of his rehabilitation program after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament at training in December.

Luke Beveridge's side faces Hawthorn twice ahead of the Bulldogs' round one clash against Melbourne on March 17.