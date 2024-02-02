The League has released the recommendations from the 2022 Indigenous and Multicultural Summit

Lewis Jetta celebrates a goal during the Indigenous All-Stars' clash with West Coast in February 2015. Picture: AFL Photos

THE REVIVAL of an Indigenous All-Stars Game, more investment in post-career pathways for retired footballers, and full-time Indigenous player development managers are among several recommendations from the League's Indigenous and multicultural players.

Continued work to address structural racism and improve cultural safety across the AFL, improved consistency in Next Generation Academy programs, and better consultation and direct communication with players were also among the priorities that emerged from the 2022 Indigenous and Multicultural Players Summit.

More than 80 male and female players joined senior AFL and club officials at the summit held in Geelong in late 2022. It was the first event of its kind since early 2019, due to the interruption of COVID-19 across 2020 and 2021.

It was the first time that Indigenous and multicultural players from both the AFL and AFLW competitions had come together to discuss the issues that impacted them.

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon, then in the role of football operations boss, joined AFL Players Association CEO Paul Marsh at the three-day camp, along with senior AFL coaches, club presidents and CEOs.

(L-R): Michael Walters, Gemma Houghton, Darcy Vescio and Aliir Aliir. Picture: Tamati Smith/AFL Photos

Issues raised by Indigenous and culturally diverse players included: transitioning in and out of the game, living away from home and homesickness, social and emotional wellbeing, structural racism and matters of identity and belonging.

There was a strong desire from players for an All-Stars game to return for the first time in since 2015, with an Indigenous v Multicultural clash.

Indigenous All-Stars teams faced off against AFL sides every two years from 2003-2015 during the pre-season as part of the biennial Indigenous Players Summit.

Indigenous All-Stars players perform a pre-game ceremony before their clash with West Coast in February 2015. Picture: AFL Photos

In December 2022, Dillon backed the return of the exhibition game but a date is yet to be locked in. Strong support for the event remains across the industry.

Players have called for both the AFL and AFLPA to commit to the return of the showcase game to help promote the code of culturally diverse communities.

The Next Generation Academies were also a focus, with players highlighting the need for improved transitions from the development program into the AFL squad.

The Academy programs and the Indigenous talent pipeline are also being looked at as part of the AFL's competitive balance review, led by the League's new executive general manager of football, Laura Kane.

AFL national diversity talent manager Pauly Vandenbergh said the summit had been a great success.

"It was fantastic to be able to bring together for the first time both Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players, along with multicultural players from the both the AFL and AFLW," he said.



"The summit offers an important platform for both the AFL and AFLPA to come together with players to discuss the issues that impact Indigenous and multicultural players and identify ways to work more collaboratively together and continue to drive initiatives across the industry.



"It was great to see strong representation from all club leadership teams, including Club presidents, CEOs, General Managers, Senior AFL and AFLW coaches and the AFL’s newly created Indigenous Player Development Managers (IPDMs), signalling the strong commitment of the clubs to work with the AFL and AFLPA on issues that affect Indigenous and multicultural players.



"It also provided a mechanism for players to deliver feedback to the AFL and AFLPA, helping us build more robust relationships and support the needs of AFL and AFLW Indigenous and multicultural players in the future."

2022 Indigenous and Multicultural Player Summit recommendations