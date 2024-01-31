The League's competitive balance review is in full swing and clubs have been asked to get creative

CLUBS have been invited to put forward new ways to help increase the number of Indigenous players coming into the AFL as part of a League survey due this week.

The AFL wrote to clubs looking for feedback on a range of topics as part of its competitive balance review, with assessments due back from clubs on Friday.

Included as part of that is feedback on the father-son and Northern Academy systems, the ongoing review of the Next Generation Academy programs and incentives, and the Draft Value Index points system.

They were asked on their support for pick purchasing to be introduced to the trade landscape as well as for any improvements in the pre-season supplemental selection period and mid-season draft processes, what the best list sizes are and the use of the inactive list, and if clubs should be able to trade picks further into the future than one season.

As well as the AFL's long look at the NGA system, the League has also been open to ideas from the clubs that could innovatively see numbers of Indigenous and multicultural players come into the competition and have clubs incentivised for development of talents. There were four Indigenous players selected in the national draft last year.

The opportunity for broad feedback has meant that clubs have been encouraged to submit creative options as part of the review in this area.

The wide-ranging memo also included the AFL looking for club feedback on the talent pathway and number of games draft hopefuls should be playing each season, and how to develop and grow the stocks of key position prospects entering draft programs as well.

Rules relating to the AFLW competition was another subject included in the survey, as was the right age for participants of the Coates Talent League.

The AFL's new executive general manager of football, Laura Kane, is set to embark on club visits to look through the competitive balance review, with part-time football consultant Geoff Walsh also set to be a part of the visits in the veteran administrator's part-time role within the AFL's football operations department.