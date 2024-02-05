The Traders take a deep dive into the backline for Fantasy Classic and Draft

Hayden Young poses for a photo during Fremantle's official team photo day on January 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

NICK Daicos was the must-have Fantasy player last season but why are some coaches not keen to start with the gun Pie?

Premium players with an early bye are being avoided by a few coaches. Daicos is splitting the community. He's currently the fifth most selected player and the only player who averaged more than 100 in the top 20 picked in Fantasy Classic.

Not only does he have the early bye, but there's a potential date with tagger Finn Maginness in Gather Round.

Who are the defenders that Roy, Calvin and Warnie are keen on?

The search for value is on in the backline with only a few cash cows highlighted. Is it Zac Williams who could add some dollars after receiving a 30 per cent discount on his price following his year out of the game? Maybe Elliot Yeo can string together enough games to be a worthy selection?

Zac Williams during Carlton's match against Collingwood in round 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

There's no doubt for any of our experts with Hayden Young who has made the move to the midfield.

Eagles defender Alex Witherden joins the show to chat about his pre-season.

Roy, Calvin and Warnie run through Classic players who have been 'training with their squad' and highlight the players they're keeping an eye on as sleepers in Draft.

In this week's episode …

1:30 - Eleven defenders averaged more last season than the best available forward.

3:00 - What types of players do we want as Fantasy defenders?

5:00 - Calvin talks structure of his team.

6:10 - Hayden Young is the biggest lock for the backline.

8:30 - Warnie suggests that Tom Stewart could average 100-plus and is his D1.

10:45 - Is Jordan Clark an option?

13:30 - "You're a braver man than me" - Warnie is warned about picking Elliot Yeo.

17:00 - Who are the best cash cow options in defence?

20:30 - Is fading Nick Daicos the right call?

24:55 - With just eight per cent ownership, Marcus Windhager could be a mid-priced option worth starting.

26:45 - Alex Witherden from the Eagles joins The Traders.

28:10 - It looks like Harley Reid is going to spend more time in the midfield.

30:30 - "He's one of our best midfielders." - Witho on Yeo.

32:50 - What controversy has there been in Witho's Draft league with his Eagles teammates?

36:20 - Roy names the best six defenders as part of his Rollin' 22, starting with Daicos.

40:50 - The scoring range of the top 10 or so defenders could be small.

49:45 - Can Mason Redman and Jordan Ridley get a points bump?

55:10 - Who to pick: Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera or Keidean Coleman?

58:10 - Roy doesn't want any rookies on field in the backline.