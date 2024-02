Join Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle for the return of AFL Daily for 2024

Ross Lyon after returning at St Kilda coach on October 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S return of AFL Daily for 2024, star journalists Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle join all the dots on football's big issues.

- Damo unpacks the departure of Simon Lethlean from St Kilda

- How Ross Lyon has taken control at Moorabbin

- Damo gives his thoughts on what the Roos should do with Tarryn Thomas

- What Sarah and Damo are looking forward to in 2024

