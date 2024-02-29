Two clubs will have new captains this season, while another two clubs will have opted for a standalone skipper after having co-captains last season

Clockwise from left: Connor Rozee, Callum Mills, Darcy Moore, Max Gawn. Pictures: AFL Photos

THERE'S been very little turnover in the leadership department of clubs over the pre-season, with just Port Adelaide and West Coast appointing new captains for 2024.

Meanwhile, Sydney and Richmond will lead with a standalone captain after having co-captains in 2023.

Some clubs have opted for a streamlined two-person leadership team, while others have gone for a much bigger leadership group to lead their side into battle.

Take a look at who your club's captain, vice-captain and leadership group for 2024.

Captain: Jordan Dawson

Vice-captain: Brodie Smith, Ben Keays, Reilly O'Brien

Leadership group: Darcy Fogarty, Lachlan Murphy, Wayne Milera, Mitch Hinge

In: Darcy Fogarty, Lachlan Murphy, Wayne Milera, Mitch Hinge

Out: Tom Doedee (Brisbane)

Adelaide has added four new faces to an expanded leadership model in 2024 under skipper Jordan Dawson. The Crows will have an eight-man leadership group, with reigning club champion Dawson to captain the side for a second season. He will be supported by vice-captains Brodie Smith, Ben Keays and Reilly O'Brien. The four additions are forwards Darcy Fogarty and Lachlan Murphy and defenders Wayne Milera and Mitch Hinge, who coach Matthew Nicks described as 'standouts' for the role.

Jordan Dawson poses for a photograph with the Premiership Cup during the 2024 AFL Captains Day at Marvel Stadium on February 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Captain: Harris Andrews and Lachie Neale

Vice-captain: Josh Dunkley, Hugh McCluggage

Leadership group: Jarrod Berry, Charlie Cameron, Oscar McInerney, Cam Rayner, Brandon Starcevich

In: Cam Rayner, Brandon Starcevich

Out: Ryan Lester, Daniel Rich (retired), Lincoln McCarthy, Jack Gunston (Hawthorn)

There's one new vice-captain for Brisbane in 2024 as the Lions have again gone with Harris Andrews and Lachie Neale at the top. In just his second season at the club after heading north from the Western Bulldogs, Josh Dunkley has been elevated alongside Hugh McCluggage as a deputy leader. The nine-man leadership group also contains Charlie Cameron, Cam Rayner, Brandon Starcevich, Jarrod Berry and Oscar McInerney.

Harris Andrews, Chris Fagan and Lachie Neale share a laugh at Brisbane's official team photo day at Brighton Homes Arena on February 1, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Captain: Patrick Cripps

Vice-captain: Charlie Curnow, Sam Walsh, Jacob Weitering

In: Charlie Curnow

Out: Nil

Back-to-back Coleman medallist Charlie Curnow has been elevated to co-vice captain at Carlton, joining Sam Walsh and Jacob Weitering in the role while Patrick Cripps continues as sole skipper. The four-player leadership group now sees a vice-captain leading each line, with Curnow taking charge up forward, Walsh in the middle and Weitering down back.

Captain: Darcy Moore

Vice-captain: Jeremy Howe, Brayden Maynard, Isaac Quaynor

In: Isaac Quaynor

Out: Taylor Adams (Sydney)

Premiership captain Darcy Moore will lead Collingwood for a second season after taking over from Scott Pendlebury last year. Jeremy Howe, Brayden Maynard and Isaac Quaynor will all serve as vice-captains. While Howe and Maynard are in their seventh and second season respectively as leaders, Quaynor is a fresh addition to the group after a career-best season in 2023.

Captain: Zach Merrett

Vice-captain: Andrew McGrath

In: Nil

Out: Nil

Zach Merrett will lead Essendon for a second year after taking over from Dyson Heppell ahead of last season. In a sign of stability, the Bombers have opted for an unchanged leadership duo, with defender Andrew McGrath to once again serve as the club's vice-captain.

Zach Merrett looks on during the 2024 AFL Captains Day at Marvel Stadium on February 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Captain: Alex Pearce

Vice-captain: Andrew Brayshaw, Caleb Serong

Leadership group: Sam Switkowski, Jaeger O'Meara, Hayden Young

In: Nil

Out: Nil

Fremantle will take an unchanged leadership group into 2024, with Alex Pearce to lead the team again for a second season. Andrew Brayshaw and Caleb Serong will remain as vice-captains, while Sam Switkowski, Jaeger O’Meara and Hayden Young round out the six-person leadership group.

L-R: Sam Switkowski, Andrew Brayshaw, Alex Pearce, Jaeger O’Meara, Hayden Young and Caleb Serong are in Fremantle's leadership group for 2024. Picture: Fremantle FC

Captain: Patrick Dangerfield

Vice-captain: Tom Stewart

In: Nil

Out: Nil

Geelong has stuck to the same two-man leadership group from last season, with Patrick Dangerfield and Tom Stewart to lead the club in 2024 as captain and vice-captain, respectively. The duo were elevated to the roles ahead of last season following the retirement of premiership skipper Joel Selwood, who had led the Cats since 2017.

Captain: Touk Miller and Jarrod Witts

Vice-captain: Noah Anderson, Sam Collins

In: Nil

Out: David Swallow, Nick Holman, Sean Lemmens

Gold Coast has opted for a more streamlined leadership set-up in Damien Hardwick's first season in charge, with two captains and two vice-captains rounding out a new four-man leadership group. Midfielder Touk Miller and ruckman Jarrod Witts have been retained as co-captains for 2024, while Noah Anderson has been elevated from the Suns' leadership group into the role of co-vice-captain alongside Sam Collins. It is Miller's third year as captain, while Witts will enter his sixth season as captain after previously serving alongside David Swallow.

Captain: Toby Greene

Vice-captain: Stephen Coniglio, Josh Kelly

Leadership group: Tom Green, Harry Perryman, Sam Taylor, Connor Idun

In: Nil

Out: Nil

Toby Greene continues as standalone skipper in an unchanged leadership group for 2024. Greene was appointed sole captain last year in Adam Kingsley's first year at the club, with former co-captains Stephen Coniglio and Josh Kelly vice-captains under him. The increased responsibility served the 30-year-old well and he finished the year with a career-best 66 goals, a club champion award and the honour of being named All-Australian captain. Greene will be supported once again by Coniglio and Kelly, while Tom Green, Harry Perryman, Sam Taylor and Connor Idun all remain in the leadership group for a second straight season.

Toby Greene poses during Greater Western Sydney's official team photo day at the VAILO Community Centre on February 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Captain: James Sicily

Vice-captains: Luke Breust, Dylan Moore

Leadership group: TBC

In: TBC

Out: TBC

James Sicily will take the reins for a second season at the Hawks, with veteran Luke Breust and Dylan Moore his vice-captains once again. Sicily was not fazed in his first year as leader, earning All-Australian honours for the first time, and has been backed to lead the club's resurgence under Sam Mitchell.

Captain: Max Gawn

Vice-captain: Jack Viney

In: Nil

Out: Nil

For the fifth consecutive year, Max Gawn and Jack Viney will be Melbourne's only official leaders, with the Demons taking the same streamlined approach that has served them well in recent seasons.

Max Gawn (left) and Jack Viney pose during Melbourne's 2024 official team photo day at Casey Fields. Picture: AFL Photos

Captains: Luke McDonald and Jy Simpkin

Vice-captain: Nick Larkey

Leadership group: Aidan Corr, Bailey Scott, Harry Sheezel

In: Aidan Corr, Bailey Scott, Harry Sheezel

Out: Jack Ziebell (retired), Ben Cunnington (retired), Ben McKay (Essendon)

There's been a changing of the guard at North Melbourne, with a new-look leadership group on board to support co-captains Luke McDonald and Jy Simpkin this season. Young gun Nick Larkey has been elevated to vice-captain following a career-best 2023 and two seasons as a leader, while Aidan Corr, Bailey Scott and Harry Sheezel round out the Roos' six-man leadership group. Corr was previously a leader in 2022, while young guns Scott and Sheezel, who is the youngest member of the group at 19, have been voted in for the first time.

Jy Simpkin and Luke McDonald during North Melbourne's official team photo day at Arden Street on February 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Captain: Connor Rozee

Vice-captain: Zak Butters

Leadership group: Sam Powell-Pepper, Dan Houston, Willem Drew

In: Connor Rozee, Zak Butters, Sam Powell-Pepper, Dan Houston, Willem Drew

Out: Tom Jonas (retired), Ollie Wines, Darcy Byrne-Jones

Port Adelaide has announced an all-new leadership group for 2024, with breakout midfielder Connor Rozee named captain to replace the recently retired Tom Jonas. Rozee, who will wear the club's No.1 guernsey, becomes the eighth captain in the club's AFL era. He will be supported by good mate Zak Butters as the Power head in a new on-field direction. Sam Powell-Pepper, Dan Houston and Willem Drew have been elevated to the leadership group.

Zak Butters and Connor Rozee after being named vice-captain and captain at Port Adelaide for 2024. Picture: Matt Sampson/PAFC

Captain: Toby Nankervis

Vice-captains: Liam Baker, Tom Lynch, Jayden Short

In: Liam Baker, Tom Lynch, Jayden Short

Out: Dylan Grimes

Toby Nankervis has been named Richmond's sole captain for 2024 after sharing the role with Dylan Grimes over the past two seasons. The Tigers have moved back to a more traditional leadership set-up in Adem Yze's first year at the helm, with Grimes opting to step down from the captaincy to allow more energy for his own individual game and life balance. Liam Baker, Tom Lynch, Jayden Short are new deputies for Nankervis.

Captain: Jack Steele

Vice-captain: Callum Wilkie

Leadership group: Rowan Marshall, Seb Ross, Jack Sinclair

In: Rowan Marshall

Out: Tim Membrey

Jack Steele will take the reins for a fourth consecutive season at St Kilda - and his third as standalone captain - as part of a five-man leadership group for 2024. Callum Wilkie will be the Saints' vice-captain, while Jack Sinclair, Seb Ross and Rowan Marshall round out the leadership group. Marshall has been elevated into the role for the first time, while Tim Membrey comes outs of the group from last season.

Captain: Callum Mills

Vice-captain: TBC

Leadership group: TBC

In: TBC

Out: TBC

In a sign of how highly rated Callum Mills is internally at the Swans, the midfielder will lead Sydney on his own in 2024 despite the fact he'll miss the first half of the year with a shoulder injury following the now infamous Mad Monday mishap. The 26-year-old has been elevated to the position of sole captain, having shared the captaincy with veterans Luke Parker and Dane Rampe since 2022. Sydney is yet to officially announce its full leadership group, but it's likely Parker and Rampe will be the lead contenders to lead the club in Mills' absence.

Luke Parker, John Longmire and Callum Mills at Sydney photo day ahead of the 2024 AFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

Captains: Oscar Allen and Liam Duggan

Vice-captain: Tom Barrass

In: Oscar Allen

Out: Jeremy McGovern, Luke Shuey (retired)

Luke Shuey's retirement has opened the door for the Eagles to have co-captains for just the second time in the club's 37-year history, with Oscar Allen and Liam Duggan set to lead in 2024. The new leaders will be supported by sole vice-captain Tom Barrass, who retains the role held last season, in a three-man leadership group. Premiership defender Jeremy McGovern has stepped back from the leadership group to focus on his football after being restricted to nine games last season.

Captain: Marcus Bontempelli

Vice-captain: Tom Liberatore

Deputy vice-captains: Aaron Naughton, Caleb Daniel

Leadership group: Taylor Duryea, Ed Richards, Liam Jones

In: Liam Jones, Tom Liberatore, Ed Richards

Out: Jack Macrae

Marcus Bontempelli will lead the Bulldogs for a fifth straight season, with Tom Liberatore returning to the leadership fold after nine years. The 31-year-old was named vice-captain in the Dogs' newly-minted leadership group, with Liam Jones and Ed Richards joining Liberatore as new additions to the seven-man group. Taylor Duryea, Aaron Naughton and Caleb Daniel remain from last season, while Jack Macrae has come out of the leadership group in 2024.