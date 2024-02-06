Sydney has re-shaped its captaincy set-up ahead of the 2024 AFL premiership season

Portrait of Sydney player Callum Mills ahead of the 2024 season. Picture: Phil Hillyard

SYDNEY star Callum Mills will miss the first half of this season due to his infamous Mad Monday mishap, but it hasn't stopped the Swans elevating the Academy graduate to the position of sole captain for 2024.

In a sign of how highly rated the midfielder is internally, Mills will lead Sydney on his own when he returns to action, having shared the captaincy with veterans Luke Parker and Dane Rampe since 2022.

The 26-year-old underwent surgery last September after badly damaging the rotator cuff in his left shoulder while wrestling teammate Jacob Konstanty at a post-season function, following the Swans' elimination final loss to Carlton.

Callum Mills at Sydney photo day ahead of the 2024 AFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

Mills is understood to be scheduled to return to John Longmire's side between rounds 10 and 12 at this stage, following a recent consultation with his surgeon, which has him on track to return to action ahead of schedule.

Sydney isn't expected to announce who will lead the club in Mills' absence until closer to the season opener against Melbourne at the SCG on March 7.

Mills said it was "an absolute honour" to lead the club he loves.

"I grew up as a Swans supporter and am a proud New South Welshman, so having the opportunity to lead this great club is not lost on me," he said.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed co-captaining with Dane and Luke, their leadership has shaped the club to what it is today, and I will still be learning from them going forward.

"I cannot wait to get back to full fitness and run out with my teammates to the roar of an SCG crowd. We have a great squad, and I'm really excited about what we can achieve this season."

Luke Parker, John Longmire and Callum Mills at Sydney photo day ahead of the 2024 AFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

Sydney has predominantly opted for a co-captaincy model this century, dating back to 2005 when Barry Hall, Brett Kirk and Leo Barry took over from Stuart Maxfield and helped the Swans end a 72-year premiership drought.

Since then, Sydney has only had a sole skipper in 2017 and 2018 when club great Josh Kennedy led the Swans for two years before sharing the responsibility with Parker and Rampe for three more seasons.

Sydney footy manager Leon Cameron said Mills was the standout choice to lead the team into the future.

"Callum is one of the hardest working players at the club and is a natural born leader," he said.

"He is a fantastic young man and is extremely invested in the success of this football club."

Along with Isaac Heeney, Mills is the poster boy of the Sydney Swans' Academy, collecting an All-Australian blazer, a Bob Skilton Medal and the Rising Star Award across 155 games since being selected at pick No.3 in the 2015 AFL Draft.

Parker (283 games) and Rampe (230 games) remain key figures at the club heading into Longmire's 14th season in charge, but the Swans believe the time is right for Mills to lead the club on his own, despite the injury that left the club extremely disappointed at the time.

Swans coach John Longmire paid tribute to former co-captains Luke Parker and Dane Rampe following the annoucement.

"I want to personally thank 'Ramps' and 'Parks' for playing important roles as co-captains of this football club, and I and the playing group will still be leaning on them for guidance going forward," Longmire said.

"I first met Callum when he was in the Academy and he was a standout even at that young age and had genuine leadership potential.

"We feel as though the time is right for Callum to be the sole captain and lead the group going forward."

Sydney co-captains (L-R) Dane Rampe, Luke Parker and Callum Mills ahead of the 2022 season. Picture: Phil Hillyard

While Mills will miss the practice matches against Greater Western Sydney (February 22 at Tramway Oval) and Brisbane (February 29 at Blacktown), as well as the first few months of the season, the New South Welshman turned heads on the club's pre-season camp in Coffs Harbour last week.

Mills will follow in the footsteps of club icons Paul Kelly and Bob Skilton in captaining the Swans while wearing the famous No.14 guernsey.