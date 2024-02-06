Richmond has outlined its plan for Tom Lynch's return at the start of the season

Tom Lynch at Richmond training on January 17, 2024. Picture: Richmond FC

RICHMOND will be without key forward Tom Lynch for its opening game of the season against Gold Coast, but the Tigers hope he'll be available to take on Carlton five days later.

Lynch hasn't played since April 8 last year when he suffered a serious foot injury that ruled him out of the rest of the season.

His rehab has been a point of intrigue over the summer and in a short statement on Tuesday, the Tigers confirmed he won't play in the Opening Round game against the Suns at Heritage Bank Stadium on Saturday, March 9.

Tom Lynch at Richmond training on January 29, 2024. Picture: Richmond FC

"The key forward will instead set his sights on the Round 1 match against Carlton at the MCG, just five days later," the club said.

Lynch kicked a goal in the dying seconds of the corresponding game against the Blues last season that secured a draw for the Tigers.

The absence of Lynch means recruit Jacob Koschitzke and Noah Balta will likely lead the forward line against the Suns, with the Tigers moving on from champion goalkicker Jack Riewoldt, who retired last year.

Balta played up forward in an intra-club match simulation last week.

