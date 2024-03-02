Which clubs are expected to have an easy start to 2024, and who is set to struggle? We take a deep dive into the fixture of all 18 clubs

Marcus Bontempelli is tackled by Christian Petracca during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Melbourne in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs, Sydney and Port Adelaide will get an early chance to right the wrongs of 2023, with the three finals hopefuls facing statistically the easiest first six games of the season.

Premier Collingwood, on the other hand, will have to navigate the toughest start in the competition, while strugglers North Melbourne and West Coast will also face a tricky beginning to the year.

That's the verdict of our fixture analysis, which breaks down the opening six games for each club to determine which teams - on paper, at least - should make a flying start to the year and who might be on the back foot early.

Since the AFL expanded to 14 teams in 1987, one of the great unknowns each year has been how the uneven fixture will land each season, with teams playing some clubs twice but not others. The breakdown of the season also can lead to some teams facing a tough start but an easier finish to the year, and vice versa.

AFL.com.au has taken a closer look at the 2024 fixture by breaking it down into four blocks to see when your club will need to bank some wins against some lowly opponents, or just break even when faced with a tough run of games.

Each club's degree of difficulty for the first six games of the season is the average 2023 finishing position of its opponents. The lower the score, the harder the fixture is expected to be.

R1: v Gold Coast, Heritage Bank Stadium

R2: v Geelong, Adelaide Oval

R3: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium

R4: v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval

R5: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium

R6: v Essendon, Adelaide Oval

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 10.2 (Equal 12th hardest)

Games against 2023 finalists: 2

Interstate trips: 3

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 8.6 (Equal seventh hardest)

With a tougher run to come, the Crows will be hoping for a fast start to 2024. They begin the season with three games against teams that failed to make the finals last year, although two are away (to Gold Coast and Fremantle) either side of a home game against Geelong. Melbourne will be a test to open Gather Round before the Crows make the trip to face Carlton, but they will likely be favourites to beat Essendon at Adelaide Oval to wrap up their opening six games.

Jordan Dawson kicks the ball during Adelaide's clash against Gold Coast in round 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

OR: v Carlton, Gabba

R1: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium

R2: Bye

R3: v Collingwood, Gabba

R4: v North Melbourne, Norwood Oval

R5: v Melbourne, MCG

R6: v Geelong, Gabba

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 8.8 (Equal fifth hardest)

Games against 2023 finalists: 3

Interstate trips: 3

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 11.6 (Equal 16th hardest)

Coming off a Grand Final appearance, the Lions face one of the toughest starts to the season before things are set to get easier in rounds seven to 11. In a rematch of the preliminary final, Brisbane will host Carlton in Opening Round before a tricky trip to Optus Stadium to face Fremantle. After their bye, the Lions host Collingwood in a Grand Final rematch, face North Melbourne in Gather Round and finish with a tough trip to the MCG to take on Melbourne before a home clash against the Cats.

Jaspa Fletcher in action during the Toyota AFL Grand Final between Brisbane and Collingwood on September 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

OR: v Brisbane, Gabba

R1: v Richmond, MCG

R2: Bye

R3: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

R4: v Fremantle, Adelaide Oval

R5: v Adelaide, Marvel Stadium

R6: v Greater Western Sydney, Marvel Stadium

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 10 (Equal 10th hardest)

Games against 2023 finalists: 2

Interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 8.4 (Equal fourth hardest)

A trip to the Gabba to begin the season is tricky for the Blues, but their following four games are against sides that missed the finals last year. Carlton takes on Richmond in the traditional round one opener and North Melbourne on Good Friday, before facing Fremantle at Adelaide Oval in Gather Round. It gets a little trickier after that with the Crows and 2023 preliminary finalists the Giants visiting at Marvel Stadium, before what is expected to be an extremely difficult draw in rounds 7-11.

Michael Voss walks off after the R1 match between Carlton and Richmond at the MCG on March 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

OR: v Greater Western Sydney, Giants Stadium

R1: v Sydney, MCG

R2: v St Kilda, MCG

R3: v Brisbane, Gabba

R4: v Hawthorn, Adelaide Oval

R5: Bye

R6: v Port Adelaide, MCG

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 7 (Hardest)

Games against 2023 finalists: 5

Interstate trips: 3

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 11.2 (15th hardest)

The reigning premier has been handed the hardest fixture to begin 2024 but it should get much easier after that. In a re-match of their thrilling preliminary final, the Magpies will make the trip to face the Giants in Opening Round, before they have two games at the MCG against the Swans and St Kilda. Round three sees a Grand Final rematch at the Gabba before they meet Jack Ginnivan and the Hawks in Gather Round. In all, the Pies will face five 2023 finalists in its opening six games, wrapping up with a clash against Port Adelaide at the MCG.

Craig McRae and Darcy Moore celebrate Collingwood's win in the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

OR: Bye

R1: v Hawthorn, MCG

R2: v Sydney, SCG

R3: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

R4: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R5: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium

R6: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 9.2 (Equal seventh hardest)

Games against 2023 finalists: 3

Interstate trips: 3

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 10.6 (Equal 12th hardest)

The Bombers have a mixed start in terms of difficulty, but face three finalists from last year and three interstate trips. It makes their round one clash against Hawthorn a big one if they are to avoid a slow start. After taking on its arch rival, Essendon will travel to face the Swans and Port Adelaide either side of an encounter against St Kilda at Marvel Stadium. The Bombers are back at Marvel in round five to face the Bulldogs before a second trip to South Australia in three weeks to take on the Crows.

Darcy Parish kicks the ball during Essendon's clash against Hawthorn in round one, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

OR: Bye

R1: v Brisbane, Optus Stadium

R2: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

R3: v Adelaide, Optus Stadium

R4: v Carlton, Adelaide Oval

R5: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R6: v West Coast, Optus Stadium

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 9.2 (Equal seventh hardest)

Games against 2023 finalists: 3

Interstate trips: 3

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 7.6 (Third hardest)

The Dockers are looking at a tricky first half of the campaign, beginning with a clash against Brisbane at home in round one. They face North Melbourne at Marvel and West Coast in the Western Derby in the opening six rounds, but there are two trips to the Adelaide Oval (to face 2023 finalists Carlton and Port Adelaide) and a home clash with the Crows. They are then set to face the third-hardest fixture in round 7-11, so banking wins early will be critical.

Luke Jackson in action during Fremantle's clash with Brisbane in round 21, 2023. Picture: Daniel Carson, AFL Photos

OR: Bye

R1: v St Kilda, GMHBA Stadium

R2: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R3: v Hawthorn, MCG

R4: v Western Bulldogs, Adelaide Oval

R5: v North Melbourne, GMHBA Stadium

R6: v Brisbane, Gabba

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 10.2 (Equal 12th hardest)

Games against 2023 finalists: 2

Interstate trips: 3

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 6.6 (Second hardest)

The Cats will be eager to make the most of their start, with a trickier run awaiting them in rounds seven to 11. There are only two games at GMHBA Stadium in their first six, but also only two against finalists from last year. After St Kilda visits, Geelong will head to the Adelaide Oval twice in three weeks to face the Crows and Bulldogs, either side of its Easter Monday blockbuster against Hawthorn. The Cats then host North Melbourne before a trip to the Gabba.

Jeremy Cameron celebrates a goal during Geelong's clash against Hawthorn in round four, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

OR: v Richmond, Heritage Bank Stadium

R1: v Adelaide, Heritage Bank Stadium

R2: v Western Bulldogs, Mars Stadium

R3: Bye

R4: v Greater Western Sydney, Mount Barker

R5: v Hawthorn, Heritage Bank Stadium

R6: v Sydney, SCG

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 10 (Equal 10th hardest)

Games against 2023 finalists: 2

Interstate trips: 3

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 10.4 (11th hardest)

The Suns begin life under Damien Hardwick with two home games, hosting their new coach's former club Richmond and Adelaide, before a trip to Ballarat to take on the Bulldogs prior to their early bye. Gather Round will see them take on Greater Western Sydney, Hawthorn will then make the trip north before the Suns face the Swans in Sydney.

Damien Hardwick during Gold Coast's training session at Heritage Bank Stadium on February 19, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

OR: v Collingwood, Giants Stadium

R1: v North Melbourne, Giants Stadium

R2: v West Coast, Optus Stadium

R3: Bye

R4: v Gold Coast, Mount Barker

R5: v St Kilda, Manuka Oval

R6: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 10.2 (Equal 12th hardest)

Games against 2023 finalists: 3

Interstate trips: 3

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 8.4 (Equal fourth hardest)

The Giants are set to face a tougher run in rounds seven to 11, so making a fast start to the season could be vitally important. While they begin their campaign at home against the reigning premier, they have winnable games against North Melbourne and West Coast before the early bye. They then take on Gold Coast in Gather Round before facing two of last year's finalists in St Kilda and Carlton at Manuka Oval and Marvel Stadium respectively.

Greater Western Sydney players look dejected after their loss to Collingwood in the preliminary final on September 22, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

OR: Bye

R1: v Essendon, MCG

R2: v Melbourne, MCG

R3: v Geelong, MCG

R4: v Collingwood, Adelaide Oval

R5: v Gold Coast, Heritage Bank Stadium

R6: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 10.3 (15th hardest)

Games against 2023 finalists: 2

Interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 6.2 (Hardest)

The Hawks have one of the friendlier starts to the season, with their first three games at the MCG, but are expected to face the toughest fixture in the League in rounds 7-11. After facing Essendon and Melbourne, they will take on Geelong in the traditional Easter Monday blockbuster before interstate games against Collingwood (Gather Round) and Gold Coast and then a game against the Roos at Marvel.

Jai Newcombe under pressure from Liam Shiels during the R18 match between Hawthorn and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on July 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

OR: v Sydney, SCG

R1: v Western Bulldogs, MCG

R2: v Hawthorn, MCG

R3: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R4: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R5: v Brisbane, MCG

R6: Bye

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 8.3 (Equal second hardest)

Games against 2023 finalists: 3

Interstate trips: 3

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 10.6 (Equal 12th hardest)

Melbourne is set to be tested early in 2024 before its draw shapes as being much easier from rounds seven to 11. A trip to the SCG in Opening Round to reunite with Brodie Grundy will be tough, before two matches at the MCG against the Bulldogs and Hawthorn. Back-to-back trips to Adelaide Oval to face the two South Australian clubs will be challenging, as will a meeting with the Lions at the 'G prior to the Dees' early bye.

Kozzy Pickett in action during Melbourne's win over Sydney in round 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

OR: Bye

R1: v Greater Western Sydney, Giants Stadium

R2: v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium

R3: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium

R4: v Brisbane, Norwood Oval

R5: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium

R6: v Hawthorn, Marvel Stadium

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 8.5 (Fourth hardest)

Games against 2023 finalists: 3

Interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 9.6 (10th hardest)

The Roos face one of the toughest draws to start the season - although they'll only leave Victoria twice in their opening six games - so they will be eager to make the most of three early games at Marvel Stadium. They head to Giants Stadium in round one before two matches at Docklands against the Dockers and Blues. The Lions in Gather Round and Geelong at GMHBA Stadium are major challenges before the Roos take on the Hawks at Marvel.

George Wardlaw handballs during North Melbourne's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 13, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

OR: Bye

R1: v West Coast, Adelaide Oval

R2: v Richmond, MCG

R3: v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval

R4: v Essendon, Adelaide Oval

R5: v Fremantle, Adelaide Oval

R6: v Collingwood, MCG

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 10.5 (16th hardest)

Games against 2023 finalists: 2

Interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 12.4 (18th hardest)

The Power have a chance to make a flying start to 2024, with four of their opening six games at the Adelaide Oval and just two of six against finalists from last year. After the Eagles visit in round one, the Power will face Richmond at the MCG before three straight games at home against Melbourne, Essendon and Fremantle. The biggest test in its first block of games is set to come away against reigning premier Collingwood in round six, but they're expected to have the easiest fixture of all in round 7-11.

Willem Drew is tackled by Jayden Hunt during Port Adelaide's clash against West Coast in round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

OR: v Gold Coast, Heritage Bank Stadium

R1: v Carlton, MCG

R2: v Port Adelaide, MCG

R3: v Sydney, MCG

R4: v St Kilda, Norwood Oval

R5: v West Coast, Optus Stadium

R6: Bye

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 9.3 (Ninth hardest)

Games against 2023 finalists: 4

Interstate trips: 3

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 8.4 (Equal fourth hardest)

It is far from easy going for the Tigers to begin Adem Yze's time in charge and they're expected to face an even tougher run in rounds 7-11. They will first reunite with former coach Damien Hardwick in Opening Round before three tough games at the MCG against the Blues, Power and Swans, all finalists last year. After facing the Saints in Gather Round, the Tigers will head west to meet the Eagles at Optus Stadium prior to a round six bye.

Adem Yze addresses his players during Richmond's match simulation against Melbourne on February 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

OR: Bye

R1: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium

R2: v Collingwood, MCG

R3: v Essendon, Marvel Stadium

R4: v Richmond, Norwood Oval

R5: v Greater Western Sydney, Manuka Oval

R6: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 8.3 (Equal second hardest)

Games against 2023 finalists: 2

Interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 11.6 (Equal 16th hardest)

After making the finals in 2023, the Saints' start to this season shapes as being the equal second hardest, although it includes just two interstate trips and just two games against finalists from last year. Geelong at GMHBA Stadium and Collingwood at the 'G is about as challenging as it gets to start the year, before clashes with Essendon and Richmond. After a trip to Canberra to meet the Giants, the Saints will be back at Marvel Stadium against the Bulldogs in round six.

Dougal Howard tackles Jamie Elliott during St Kilda's clash against Collingwood in round five, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

OR: v Melbourne, SCG

R1: v Collingwood, MCG

R2: v Essendon, SCG

R3: v Richmond, MCG

R4: v West Coast, Mount Barker

R5: Bye

R6: v Gold Coast, SCG

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 10.7 (17th hardest)

Games against 2023 finalists: 2

Interstate trips: 3

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 9.2 (Ninth hardest)

While their opening two games – against Melbourne (SCG) and Collingwood (MCG) – will be extremely difficult, the Swans do have a chance to make a strong start to 2024, with their last four games of this six-game block coming against teams that missed finals in 2023. After welcoming the Bombers to the SCG, they will take on the Tigers and then West Coast in Gather Round before a third match in their opening six at the SCG against the Suns in round six.

Errol Gulden kicks a goal during Sydney's clash against Essendon in round 20, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

OR: Bye

R1: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R2: v Greater Western Sydney, Optus Stadium

R3: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium

R4: v Sydney, Mount Barker

R5: v Richmond, Optus Stadium

R6: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 8.8 (Equal fifth hardest)

Games against 2023 finalists: 3

Interstate trips: 3

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 8.6 (Equal seventh hardest)

The first half of the season shapes as a tough one for the Eagles, with a difficult trip to the Adelaide Oval to face the Power before a home clash against the Giants. After heading to Victoria to take on the Bulldogs - a game they won in 2023 - they will face Sydney in Gather Round before two more matches at Optus Stadium against the Tigers and the Dockers.

Elliot Yeo tackles Jaeger O'Meara during West Coast's match simulation against Fremantle on February 24, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

OR: Bye

R1: v Melbourne, MCG

R2: v Gold Coast, Mars Stadium

R3: v West Coast, Marvel Stadium

R4: v Geelong, Adelaide Oval

R5: v Essendon, Marvel Stadium

R6: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 11.5 (18th hardest)

Games against 2023 finalists: 2

Interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 11 (14th hardest)

The Bulldogs have what is, on paper, the easiest opening six games in the League, which includes just one interstate trip – for Gather Round – and just two games against finalists from last year. The first of those is their opener against Melbourne, before they take on the Suns in Ballarat and host the Eagles at Marvel Stadium. After facing the Cats in Adelaide, they are back for two more games at Marvel against the Bombers and Saints.