The Traders take a deep dive into the engine room for Fantasy Classic and Draft

Connor Rozee and Zak Butters during the Round 14 match between Port Adelaide and Geelong at Adelaide Oval on June 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE MIDFIELD is where bulk AFL Fantasy points are scored, so you need to pick the ball magnets … but there's also value to be found.

Some of the most popular cash cows come from the midfield. Colby McKercher (MID, $297,000) and Ryley Sanders (MID, $285,000) are locked in thousands of teams, including The Traders' squads.

But what strategy are they looking at for the other eight picks?

With the best 18 for four of the first six rounds dues to the early byes, they're considering the old school Guns 'n' Rookies strategy. That is, five premium midfielders and three players under $300k on field.

Roy is very keen on starting Power duo Connor Rozee (MID, $956,000) and Zak Butters (MID, $898,000) as he believes there is upside. He also suggests that while we are looking for players to be under-priced, it's about points on field. That's where Roy's Rollin' 22 is important. The top eight midfielders are predicted for the season with plenty of options in the mix.

Value selections are discussed with Luke Davies-Uniacke (MID, $879,000) as one of Warnie's favourite options, but to save a few more dollars, could you consider Cam Guthrie (MID, $762,000) or Karl Amon (MID, $783,000)? The latter is one of the players flagged to gain DPP ahead of round seven.

Luke Davies-Uniacke in action during the R19 match between North Melbourne and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on July 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Don't miss the chat with Rory Laird (MID, $986,000), who lets Fantasy coaches know how he's tracking and some insights into some Crows.

Roy, Calvin and Warnie run through Classic players who have been 'training with their squad' and highlight the players they're keeping an eye on as sleepers in Draft.

In this week's episode …

2:10 - Roy is looking at shifting his midfield structure due to the early byes.

4:40 - The midfield is where we're going to get the most sub-$300k players who we're willing to play on field.

6:00 - Zak Butters is a gift at under $900k.

8:30 - Why does Warnie have Zach Merrett in his side?

10:20 - "Why can't I go with Bont?" - Calvin doesn't listen to the other boys about starting with Marcus Bontempelli.

14:00 - Let's not be concerned with the number of midfielders for Fremantle and just start with Andrew Brayshaw as a safe 110 guy.

15:20 - Luke Davies-Uniacke appears to offer value.

20:30 - There are a few rookies worth watching and Matt Roberts has entered the conversation.

25:00 - Can you consider Errol Gulden?

27:48 - Adelaide midfielder Rory Laird joins the show.

30:00 - Who are the key midfielders for the Crows?

34:05 - Laird was surprised it took so long for clubs to put attention into Jordan Dawson.

37:10 - Can Lairdy get Nicksy to look after Fantasy coaches?

39:15 - Roy names his top eight midfielders as part of his Rollin' 22.

43:15 - Sam Walsh comes in at seven in the midfield rankings.

46:00 - Which midfielders may add DPP ahead of round seven?

49:20 - Ollie Wines is a "massive bargain" in Draft.

53:30 - How many under-priced players with the early bye can you have?

57:10 - Are there any players over $900k considered as value?

59:40 - Is it OK to go with four players over $1m and four rookies?

1:03:15 - Karl Amon or Cam Guthrie?

1:05:25 - Kangaroo Jy Simpkin deserves to be considered.

